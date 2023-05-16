Vancouver Parks and Rec is ready to make a splash with another outdoor pool and beach season

On May 20, 2023, the Vancouver Parks and Recreation Board will open two of its outdoor pools and staffed beaches with lifeguards to help people enjoy time safely in and around the city’s waters this summer .

The beaches

From May 20, lifeguards will patrol and supervise the designated swimming areas on the beaches:

English Bay

Jericho

Kitsilano

Locarno

Spanish banks in East and West

Sunset

Secondly

Third

Beginning May 20, patrolled swimming areas will be marked with red and yellow flags daily from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. These patrol hours will change in the late summer months to accommodate earlier sunsets.

Find information about beaches

Outdoor water season schedule

It is recommended that outdoor pool users register online in advance via Showpass, which will be live from Wednesday 17 May at midday. Please visit vancouver.ca/outdoorpools for more information on how to use Showpass and registration details.

There will be a number of sessions available for entry; however, acceptance is not guaranteed. Registration for May 20 opens May 17 at noon, and visitors can continue to book sessions three days in advance for the remainder of the season.

Regular working season hours

session Kitsilano Pool** New Brighton The second beach breakfast From 7 am to 8:30 am, swim the length

From 9 to 11:30 public swimming From 7 am to 8:30 am, swim the length

From 9 to 11:30 public swimming * Afternoon and Evening 12pm to 2.30pm public swimming

From 3 pm to 5:30 pm public swimming

6pm to 8.30pm public swimming 12pm to 2.30pm public swimming

From 3 pm to 5:30 pm public swimming

6pm to 8.30pm public swimming 12pm to 2.30pm public swimming

From 3 pm to 5:30 pm public swimming

6pm to 8.30pm public swimming

** Kit pool will not be open on May 20th. Please see Kitsilano Pool Update below for more information.

* The second beach pool will be open for morning sessions to accommodate early risers who wish to take a lap or a cooling dip while the day is young until Kits Pool is open for the season

Rope lanes are available at New Brighton and Second Beach pools during all public swim times.

Maple Grove and Hillcrest outdoor pools will open June 15. More operational details will follow in the coming weeks.

Spray parks

The following spray parks are currently open to the public from 9am to 9pm daily:

Chaldecott

Connaught

THE CRAB

Harbor Green

Garden

Grandview

Hastings

oak

Prince Edward

Pandora

Norquay

sqlxenm ts’exwts’axwi7

Maclean Park will remain closed pending repairs.

Swimming pool with water

Pool locations are scheduled to begin operation the week of July 3rd.

Additional information about pools and beaches

Leisure Access Pass holders will need an access code to the booking system. Visit vacouver.ca/leisureaccess for more information.

Kitsilano Pool Update

The Kitsilano pool will remain closed as staff continue ongoing repairs from major storm damage sustained in 2021, which includes filling more cracks for a more sustainable result.

This process will involve filling and draining the pool several times. After the initial water retention and drainage tests, the weather will need to be warm (at least 10 C at night for a week) and continuously dry for 10 to 12 days for the adhesive to cure in the cracks. After that, an additional two weeks of closure is required to fill, treat and warm the pool for opening day.

Because this process is ultimately dictated by the weather in Vancouver, an exact opening date has not yet been set, but this will be communicated as soon as possible to pool patrons.

Alcohol pilot in parks and beaches

Starting June 1, the public will be able to bring and consume alcoholic beverages at 31 permanent year-round parks across Vancouver. Additionally, 16 parks will become permanent summer-only sites between July 1 and August 31 each year.

Between June 1 and September 4, 2023, beachgoers will also be able to drink at seven of Vancouver’s beaches as part of a recently approved pilot.

Following recent changes to the Park Board’s bylaw, glass beverage bottles and containers are prohibited in parks and beaches. For all locations, alcohol consumption will be permitted daily from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

Park and beach users are reminded to act responsibly when drinking alcohol. Please be careful when drinking alcohol on beaches and avoid entering the water while intoxicated.

For most parks included in the program, drinking will be permitted throughout the park, except in areas such as playgrounds, pools and splash parks, sports fields and courts, community centers, ecologically sensitive natural areas, parking lots and areas of off-leash dogs. .

We ask residents and visitors to respect other park users and help keep green spaces clean by disposing of litter properly or taking it with you. When consuming beverages in parks and beaches (alcoholic or non-alcoholic), please avoid taking any glass bottles or containers, and instead bring cans, reusables, and/or plastic or paper containers.

For a list of parks and beaches where drinking is allowed, visit https://vancouver.ca/parks-recreation-culture/alcohol-in-parks

To update the water plan

On June 1, the “For Water” plan will be implemented permanently after a successful pilot. The plan provides designated launch and recovery areas at beaches and parks managed by the Park Board.

Non-motorized watercraft includes any recreational water activity involving small watercraft powered by humans and other natural elements, such as canoeing, kayaking, rowing, dragon boating, boating, paddle boarding, surf skiing, windsurfing, sailing, kite surfing and boarding.

This plan aims to help expand opportunities for recreation, participation and access to the water by safely managing non-motorized watercraft activities at four swimming beaches:

Kitsilano

Spanish East Banks (this is the only place designated for surfing)

Western Spanish Banks

Sunset Beach

The Water Plan includes:

New lifeguard responsibilities and guidelines for beach users;

Designated entry and recovery areas (11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., June-September), with black and white beach flags, in accordance with the International Life Saving Federation standard for flags;

Installed temporary beach signs, updated the website and used social media to inform and educate users and the public about the pilot and locations.

Lifeguard recruitment

The Park Board proudly offers world-class community programs in a variety of state-of-the-art facilities. Our valuable recreation programs are the result of a dedicated team that strives to maintain the highest standards of service while giving back to the community in an impactful and rewarding way.

When you work as a lifeguard, you have a positive impact on your community, build life skills, act as a role model, and best of all, have fun.

In-house lifeguard positions start at $25.21 to $29.63 an hour with a 12 percent surcharge in lieu of benefits. Outdoor lifeguard positions start at $30.81 an hour with a 12 percent surcharge in lieu of benefits.

Apply today at vancouver.ca/lifeguard.

Learn more about safety and registration guidelines for outdoor pools here: https://vancouver.ca/parks-recreation-culture/swimming-pools.aspx