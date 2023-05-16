FAA looks at locations for Duluth airport tower – Duluth News Tribune

DULUTH When active Duluth Air Force Base was downsized and eventually closed on March 31, 1982, many of its old facilities were transferred to the city and the Duluth Airport Authority.

Over time, the authority used the buildings but didn’t invest much in them, said Tom Werner, executive director of Duluth International Airport.

Some of these facilities are now more than 50 years old. While the buildings are no longer worth maintaining, the sites are “prime for redevelopment,” according to Werner.

Additionally, Duluth International Airport’s air traffic control tower is over 70 years old, making it the third oldest in the country, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“That’s not a distinction we want to have,” Werner said. “The tower is important for safety and commerce. With weather conditions like those in the North, having someone in an air traffic control tower looking after each pilot as they come and go is extremely useful.”

With 67,000 annual operations, Duluth International Airport generates $760.6 million in economic impact annually and supports over 6,200 direct, indirect and induced jobs.

“It’s extremely important to the economy of the region,” Werner said.

Of the 133 airports in the state (excluding Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport and its six metro feeder airports), Duluth International Airport accounts for 76% of the out-of-state economic activity generated, Werner said.

Over the past seven years, the authority has spent over $500,000 on the condemned tower, according to Director of Communications and Marketing Natalie Baker.

“It’s beyond its useful life,” Baker said. “The time for improvements is over. It must be replaced.”

A two-year, $1.5 million study called for

Vision 2040

was conducted in 2019 to map out the next 20 years of development, maintenance and capital investment for the entire 3,300-acre airport campus.

Previously, a

public involvement plan

was developed to guide the approach to stakeholder and community engagement during the creation of the airport master plan.

The public and stakeholders are invited to attend each stakeholder and technical advisory committee meeting, Werner said, and regular updates are provided at Duluth Airport Authority Board meetings held on the third Tuesday of each month.

“The Technical Advisory Committee meeting that focused on the tower helped inform the information that was sent to the FAA to determine the location of the tower,” Werner said.

Of the seven locations that were evaluated, the FAA determined that there are two sites at the airport that are feasible for a new air traffic control tower.

“There’s a long and arduous list of criteria that go into this,” Werner said.

Hermantown Hydraulics and Hydrosolutions of Duluth occupy these potential locations. Both private businesses are leased by the Duluth Airport Authority. Each 3-acre area is located at midfield on the 2-mile-long track.

aqueous solutions,

4845 Lackland St., employs 21 people. Founded in 2002, it specializes in waterjet cutting, metal forming, machining and assembly of products for the aerospace, medical and architectural industries.

The authority has encouraged potentially affected tenants to explore relocation options and ensure a succession plan is in place, Werner said.

The Duluth Economic Development Authority has contacted both businesses, according to Chris Fleege, the city’s director of planning and economic development.

Discussions have taken place with Hydrosolutions regarding possible relocation options to the Airpark and the Atlas industrial area, but Fleege said the company expressed a strong interest in remaining on the airport property, if possible.

This is a real difficulty. Asking to move is extremely difficult in this time of escalating land and construction costs,” said Hydrosolutions President Dan Larson, declining to comment further.

Hydrosolutions is working on a site plan in search of a building that would house the business and allow for growth, according to

Minnesota’s Enterprise

business growth consultant, Jim Schottmuller.

Over the past year, Area Partnership for Economic Expansion staff worked with Hydrosolutions to identify existing industrial real estate across the Twin Ports, said APEX President and CEO Rachel Johnson.

The economic and business development organization coordinated tours and compiled facility prospects sourced from public and private real estate leaders, including the cities of Duluth and Superior, Development Association, Northland Connection, Duluth Seaway Port Authority and Greg Follmer Commercial Real Estate.

“However, the process has not been easy due to the lack of industrial and warehousing real estate in the Twin Ports, making industrial business attraction and local expansions extremely challenging,” Johnson explained. “Local companies like HydroSolutions have contributed millions to our economy and want to make their growth in our community efficient.”

APEX and regional economic development leaders are trying to solve this challenge and are working on site readiness, Johnson said, targeting site development locations that can be shovel-ready and available for situations like this.

“Large and exciting development projects that will help fill this gap are coming down, but it remains a difficult situation for companies that need new facilities today,” Johnson said.

The authority’s preferred site for the Federal Aviation Administration’s new airport traffic control tower is the current location of Hermantown Hydraulics, 4905 Airport Road in Hermantown, Werner said.

Hermantown Hydraulics offers sales and service of hydraulic equipment and parts.

In 2015, the authority signed a lease extension and implemented a triple short-term lease, Werner said.

With a typical triple net lease, the commercial tenant pays rent and is also responsible for property expenses such as utilities, insurance, maintenance and taxes.

“It’s a little less helpful from us because we’re not assuming a building that we know we don’t want to save,” Werner said. “The agreement acknowledges that the Airport Authority will redevelop the space for aeronautical and economic development purposes. It puts the tenant on notice that while you’re willing to stay here for a while, we’ll give 180 days’ notice if and when they have to vacate.” are released.”

However, funding has not yet been approved, nor has the FAA chosen between the two sites, a decision Werner said is expected to be solidified within the next year.

The new tower will increase in height from 45 feet to 123 feet to allow visibility of the entire airport’s airspace, as well as the end of each of the airport’s four runways.

“It’s a critical part of our security here, and we’re excited about getting this project off the ground and making sure it can support our growth for many years to come,” Werner said.

The $52 million project comes along with $38 million in federal funding, $14 million from the state and $2 million from the Duluth Airport Authority.

The authority plans to apply for FAA

Airport Terminal Program

a five-year, $5 billion federal grant to support terminal modernization and restoration projects at non-hub and small, medium and large hub airports. The program is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. The awards are expected to be announced in March, Baker said.

State funding is being sought to match the federal grant opportunity.

Before implementation, the project must undergo additional analysis including environmental review through the National Environmental Policy Act, under Vision 2040.