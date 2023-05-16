Hackettstowns Mayfest and International Day brings road closures and parking restrictions





HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) Hackettstown’s Main Day and International Business Improvement District Day will be held this Saturday, May 20, and police are warning motorists of road closures and parking restrictions. Police say there will be no parking on Valentine Street from Washington Street to Main Street and Grand Avenue from Washington Street to Main Street. Those parts of Valentine and Grand Ave will also be closed to vehicular traffic. Roads will be closed from 9am to 8pm and traffic delays are expected in the area, police said. Police advise that any vehicle parked in a no-parking zone will be ticketed and towed. The festival will take place on Valentine Street and Grand Avenue from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. business hours 12-17:00 Specials, sales and food all day in celebration of International Day across the city

12-5pm Rescue Vehicle Rides in Hackettstown for the family

12 17:00 ARTstitution bus with face painting and crafts

12-5 pm; KIDS’ CORNER (fun, games, face painting, crafts, etc. (Corner of Grand Ave and Washington St)

12:00pm Men’s Slacks Beer Tapping with Hackettstown Mayor Jerry DiMaio

12:30pm Czig Meister Beer Tap with Hackettstown Mayor Jerry DiMaio

12:30-14:30 Rory OMoore Irish Pipes Band (Roaming)

14-16:00 Quartet KUDOS Barbershop (Roaming)

2:30pm- NJ Civic Youth Ballet Maipole dances at Czig Meister for Maifest

3:30-5pm Peter and Wolfgang Oompa Music (before Czig Meister on Valentine)

3:30pm – NJ Civic Youth Ballet – excerpt from Coppelia Spring Show on Grand Avenue

3.30pm Colonial Musketeers Fife and Drum on Grand Avenue Activities will be added daily to the schedule and for more information, visit hackettstownbid.com

