Shopify Beta Launches World’s First Global Entrepreneurship Index
The USA, Lithuania and Romania are ranked in the Top 3; Delaware #1 US State
We often talk about the power of entrepreneurship. But only HOW powerful is it? What impact does it have on the economy? And which environments offer entrepreneurs the best chance for success? There has never been one place to go for all the answers to these questions. Now there is.
Today, we’re launching the beta version Shopify Entrepreneurship Index: the world’s first home for data and insights on global entrepreneurship in 40 countries and all US states.
Shopify powers millions of businesses around the world, providing the data and network needed to build something that didn’t exist before: a comprehensive dataset on entrepreneurship around the world.
The Shopify Entrepreneurship Index measures the economic impact of entrepreneurs in the Shopify ecosystem on national economies, tracking the fastest growing and largest contributions. Today’s launch is the beta version of this Index—we’re just getting started. In the future, we’ll add even more data aimed at inspiring smart policy and giving leaders the insights they need to harness the power of entrepreneurship. We will continue to update this Index quarterly.
In 2022, Shopify entrepreneurs:
- Supports 5.2 million jobs (+8.3% from 2021)
- Generated $27.7 billion in exports (+7%)
- Contributed $229.3 billion to GDP (+8.8%)
- Created $490.5 billion in economic activity (+8.6%)
The head of the Index was USwhich saw an 11% increase in total supported jobs* from 2021. Delaware was the highest state, Wyoming came in second place and California is ranked number three.
Places in East Europe won second and third place globally. LithuaniaThe number 2 position is a testament to the country’s investment in financial literacy, entrepreneurship and new technologies that keep its businesses globally competitive. In third place, Romania saw a huge growth in e-commerce following an increasing digital transformation of the country.
Japan emerged as Asia’s entrepreneurship engine, earning 10th place in the Index. Much of Japan’s growth comes from its government’s focus on cross-border trade and improving the financing environment for small businesses. Read on to learn more about these findings.
“Entrepreneurs are the fuel that drives economies forward. They create jobs. They anchor communities. They make an impact that goes beyond their business,” said Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify. “Before, there wasn’t enough public data showing the superpowers and impact of entrepreneurship—and that’s why we’re launching the Entrepreneurship Index Shopify. Our goal is to give decision makers the knowledge they need to reduce barriers and make entrepreneurship even more accessible for everyone.”
“This new report will be a valuable resource for a wide range of stakeholders, including academics, policy makers and business leaders, who are looking for data on the growing phenomenon of digitally enabled entrepreneurs,” said Dr. Gary Dushnitsky, Associate Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at London Business School. “This initiative serves many benefits. The quarterly release cadence is particularly important, as it reflects the dynamic nature of entrepreneurship. It will further allow tracking of trends over time, providing important insights into the state of entrepreneurs.”
Growing entrepreneurship in the US
The Shopify Entrepreneurship Index found significant growth in the US in many categories. Total jobs supported, GDP impact and business activity each increased by 11%, thanks in part to increased consumer spending, investment and exports.
of Western Mountain is the leading region in the Index, accounting for five of the top ten states. Jobs across the South are growing and export growth is exploding in South Dakota (336%), Montana (135.5%) and Nevada (109%).
California, Texas, New YorkAND Florida are delusional about entrepreneurial success. California leads the US in direct places created** (134,024), total jobs supported (235,237), GDP contributions ($26.6 billion) and global exports ($2.5 billion), with New York and Florida following in second and third place.
Rural entrepreneurship is particularly strong: The index shows that nearly a third of Shopify entrepreneurs are building their businesses outside of big cities, taking advantage of lower living costs and government incentives offered by some states.
Entrepreneurship in Eastern Europe is overtaking Western Europe
Despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment and the war in Ukraine, European entrepreneurship has proven resilient. Three Eastern European countries gained places in the Index’s top ten rankings: Lithuania (#2), Romania (#3) and the Czech Republic (#5). This shows that the entrepreneurial landscape of Shopify in Europe has traveled from West to East.
Ranked second globally, Lithuania’s booming e-commerce sector grew 14% between 2020 and 2021 and is projected by the International Trade Administration to grow at a rate of 5% per year over the coming years.
Japan emerges as a powerful player
Ranked tenth in the world, Japan’s influence is growing in every metric we’ve measured. Business activity has increased by 24%, supported jobs have increased by 24%, and GDP impact has increased by 23%.
As APAC continues to grow as a hub for entrepreneurship (representing four of the Index’s top ten countries), Japan is an entrepreneurial country to watch thanks to its pro-business agenda, its government’s focus on cross-border opportunities (with exports up to 30%), and its improved financing environment for small and medium-sized businesses.
METHODOLOGY
To calculate the Shopify Entrepreneurship Index, we worked with Deloitte to calculate the GDP impact, business activity impact, jobs supported and exports generated by the millions of entrepreneurs in our ecosystem over the past year.
To create our rankings, we compared that impact to national values for each country and country, using public data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the International Labor Organization (ILO) and government statistical agencies. Read more about us methodology.
We will update the Index quarterly with new data and analysis to provide a comprehensive and ever-evolving benchmark of global entrepreneurship.
Explore the full results and rankings from Shopify Entrepreneurship Indexand sign up for updates, more data and insights you can’t find anywhere else.
All statistics attributed to the Shopify Entrepreneurship Index and Deloitte.
* “Total Jobs Supported” refers to the number of jobs that are supported or supported by merchants using the Shopify platform to sell goods and services. This includes the jobs of traders, the jobs of their suppliers, and the jobs that support or are supported by the expenditure of increased household income derived from entrepreneurial activity. In other words, it takes into account the entire network of jobs that are supported by the economic activity generated by Shopify merchants.
** “Direct jobs created” refers to the number of people who are employed by traders as well as self-employed traders. It represents the number of jobs directly attributable to the presence and activities of Shopify merchants.
