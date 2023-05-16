Roker and Seaburn are flying flags





Sunderland’s beaches are flying flags this summer after being awarded the prestigious blue flag and seaside awards once again.

Environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy has today announced the winners of the prestigious Blue Flag and Seaside Awards for 2023, and Roker and Seaburn beaches are among them. The beaches have met the high standard required to be awarded both the Blue Flag and Coastal Awards, which are given to clean and well-maintained beaches with high water quality. Roker and Seaburn are two of 77 beaches to win the prestigious Blue Flag award and this is the twelfth year in a row that the beaches have also won a coveted Seaside award. Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for the Vibrant City, Councilor John Price, said: “I am delighted to see our city’s beautiful beaches once again recognized with the prestigious Blue Flag and Seaside awards. Seeing these flags in Roker and Seaburn shows everyone who visits it Our seafront is clean, safe and meets the high standards required to be awarded the Blue Flag. “We are lucky in Sunderland to have such fantastic beaches, but this national recognition is testament to the hard work of everyone who works to keep our beaches clean, tidy and well maintained.” Keep Britain Tidy Chief Executive Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: “Visitors to a beach holding a Blue Flag or Coastal Award can be assured that the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international washing water quality standards. “The Blue Flag is the world’s most recognized award for beaches and marinas and, to qualify, each applicant must meet and maintain a set of stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility criteria. “That’s why we want to recognize and applaud everyone who has worked so hard to protect and improve some of our best-loved and most popular beaches. The collective efforts of beach managers, volunteers, residents and businesses all contribute to the success of these countries in achieving the extremely high standards required.” The Blue Flag and Seaside awards aim to improve the quality of England’s coastline and promote the country’s best beaches. The Blue Flag is an international award managed by Keep Britain Tidy on behalf of the Foundation for Environmental Education. It is presented only to well-managed beaches with water quality defined as ‘excellent’ under the EU Bathing Water Directive and environmental education programmes, while the Seaside Awards recognize the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of our coastline. Among the criteria by which beaches are evaluated are: Safety and services, such as first aid, lifeguards when necessary

Environmental information including displaying details about local ecosystems

Water quality – Blue Flag beaches must meet the ‘excellent’ standard of water quality as set out in the EU bathing water directive and Seaside Award winners must meet the ‘sufficient’ standard.

Environmental management, including waste and debris.

