Nottinghamshire Partnership regrets the delays in services for children and young people with SEND





The partnership responsible for commissioning and planning services for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Nottinghamshire has apologized for children and young people waiting too long to receive specialist educational healthcare assessments and therapies need.

In February, an inspection of the local SEND area took place by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission, which highlighted significant concerns about the experiences and outcomes of children and young people with SEND in Nottinghamshire. The partnership has been asked to address these concerns urgently.

There are currently 16,000 children and young people in Nottinghamshire with SEND. Over the past five years, the number of requests for Health and Care education assessments has more than doubled.

report, published on May 16identified two priority actions that Nottinghamshire Local Area Partnership is urgently required to address.

First, they must:

A Nottinghamshire SEND Partnership Improvement Board has been established to oversee the necessary improvement actions. This Board will be chaired independently by a recognized expert in the sector, Dame Christine Lenehan, Director of the Council for Disabled Children.

Colin Pettigrew, Director of Children and Family Services at Nottinghamshire County Council: We regret that many children and young people are waiting too long for their needs to be identified, diagnosed, assessed and that we need to work better across the Partnership to ensure that their needs are met.

We accept the findings of the report and are committed to working across the partnership to improve the experience of children and young people with SEND.

There has been a significant increase in demand and an acute shortage of specialists to meet this need, such as speech and language therapists, educational psychologists, specialist teachers, social workers and specialist nurses. We cannot meet the increased demand due to the lack of specialists available. This is simply not good enough and we value the impact this has on children and young people and their families.

Children and young people with SEND are supported by health, education and care providers across the county, including 350 schools, nurseries and colleges, as well as local authorities, health services and private and voluntary sector organisations. It is vital that we work together as a system to improve experiences for children and young people and their families.

We are pleased that the inspectors concluded that all partnership leaders and professionals want the best for children and young people with SEND in Nottinghamshire and their families. It is our shared responsibility to ensure that we support this with stronger leadership and timely and effective access to the assessments and therapies that children and young people need.

Amanda Sullivan, Chief Executive of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board, which is responsible for delivering and overseeing commissioned services such as speech and language therapy, said: We regret that the experiences and outcomes of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities are not as good as they should be.

The report rightly highlights the priorities we need to focus on to improve the overall experience of children and young people, including access to speech and language and other therapies and equipment.

We are working with the Nottinghamshire Parent Carer Forum and children and young people with SEND and their families to develop and agree our improvement plan to ensure that their views will directly influence the actions being taken.

We are also working closely with Nottinghamshire County Council to address this as a matter of urgency and I welcome the appointment of an independent chair to have critical oversight of our improvement plans.

Nottinghamshire Parent Carer Forum (NPCF) is a registered charity run by and for parent carers of children or young people with additional needs and/or disabilities. They gather the collective voice and experiences of families in Nottinghamshire and then work in partnership with the Local Authority, education, health and social care to help improve services, delivery and outcomes.

They ensure that the needs and wishes of children and young people, parents and carers are represented and heard by all those involved in the planning and delivery of services.

Forum leader Georgina Palmer said: Unfortunately, the inspection findings reflect the experiences and concerns that families of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) often communicate with the forum. Immediate action should be taken to address the issues raised in the report.

The Nottinghamshire Parent Carer Forum played an important role in the inspection by representing the views and experiences of parents and we hope the report will lead to significant change and provide the momentum needed to make real improvements for children, young people and their families.

Looking ahead, there is considerable work to be done and the forum remains committed to working collaboratively and in partnership with the local authority, the Integrated Care Board and others, to develop a robust improvement plan that will ensure real change happens.

By listening to the experiences and perspectives of families and putting the needs of children and young people with SEND at the center of the plans, we are optimistic that positive results can be achieved.

Parents and carers can contact the Nottinghamshire Parent Carer Forum via this link: Contact us Notts Parent Carer Forum (nottspcf.org)

Ask us Nottinghamshire is the information, advice and support service for young people and parents of children with special educational needs and disabilities. Ask Us are available via the helpline or website and can provide assistance on a wide range of issues. You can contact Ask Us if you are a parent of a child with SEND, or if you are a young person up to the age of 25 looking for answers.

Ask us website: Contact Us Ask Us Nottinghamshire (askusnotts.org.uk)

ASK US Helpline : 0800 121 7772 (Please call the helpline, leave the required details and Ask We will get back to you within two working days).

Support and information is also available at:www.nottshelpyourself.org.uk

View: PArtists’ response to SEND local area partnership inspection