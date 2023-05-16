Three North Norfolk beaches to carry blue flags this summer





Publication date: May 16, 2023 North Norfolk District Council has been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag award by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy for three of its beaches in 2023. The three beaches along our coastline that have retained their Blue Flag status are Cromer, Sheringham and West Runton. This year, due to changing water quality along the North Norfolk coastline, East Runton, Sea Palling and Mundesley have dropped their previous Blue Flag status and achieved, for 2023, Seaside Award status. The Seaside Award status is presented to some of the best beaches in England and celebrates beaches with good water quality and the diversity of our coastline. To qualify for Blue Flag or Coastal Award status, a beach must meet a certain set of criteria set out by Keep Britain Tidy. Among the criteria by which beaches are evaluated are: Safety and services, such as first aid and lifeguards (when needed)

Environmental information including displaying details about local ecosystems

Water quality Blue Flag beaches must meet the excellent standard of water quality as set out in the EU bathing water directive and Seaside Award winners must meet ‘sufficient standard’.

Environmental management, including waste and debris. Cllr. Tim Adams, Leader of North Norfolk County Council, said: We are delighted to maintain Blue Flag status in three wonderful locations, all of which have a diverse and thriving offer for visitors from near and far. While we aspire to achieve the return of Blue Flags to Mundesley, Sea Palling and East Runton, the Seaside Award status achieved at these locations recognizes that we still deliver all the other elements of Blue Flag status, despite water quality falling from Excellent to Good. These three beaches have public toilets, RNLI lifeguards, an improved cleaning regime and public information and they are still excellent beaches and destinations for visitors. We continue to work with Anglian Water and the Environment Agency to restore Blue Flag status to those remaining beaches as soon as possible. Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Chief Executive of Keep Britain Tidys, said: Visitors to a beach holding a Blue Flag or Coastal Award can be assured that the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards as well as international bathing water quality standards. The Blue Flag is the world’s most recognized award for beaches and marinas and, to qualify, each applicant must meet and maintain a set of stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility criteria. Wed therefore like to recognize and applaud all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve some of our most loved and popular beaches. The Blue Flag and Seaside Award are international awards managed in Britain by Keep Britain Tidy on behalf of the Foundation for Environmental Education. Find out more about the Blue Flag Award and the Keep Britain Tidy charity

