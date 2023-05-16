International
Storms drop hail, heavy rain in southeast Queensland, Gold Coast and Toowoomba
Wild storms have battered south-east Queensland, with some areas receiving a month’s worth of rain in a single night, while other areas were hit by unseasonal hail.
Main points:
- Up to 150mm of rain was recorded on the Gold Coast overnight
- Toowoomba received a month’s worth of rain with nearly 60mm
- The Sunshine Coast and Brisbane also recorded a good total of 50-80mm
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said the heaviest storms were recorded on the Gold Coast, which recorded 150 millimeters of rain.
There have been reports of minor flash flooding on the Gold Coast this morning affecting rush hour commuters on the M1 as water spilled onto the road, causing traffic delays.
The Gold Coast City Council has activated its Local Disaster Coordination Center in response, but has decided not to open its sandbag stations as conditions are expected to ease later on Tuesday.
Emergency services said three dogs had been washed off the Weedons Crossing Bridge in Nerang this morning.
Crews were able to retrieve two of the dogs, but a black labrador retriever remains missing.
Loder Creek Dam received 155mm as of 9:00am on Monday, 146mm at Molendinar and 128mm at Carrara.
The Sunshine Coast and Brisbane also recorded a good total of 50-80mm.
Senior forecaster Felim Hannify said the weather event was “a shock to the system”.
“It’s been pretty dry across most of the Southeast so far this year,” he said.
Large hail in Toowoomba
Toowoomba in south Queensland received over a month’s worth of rain overnight, recording 40-60mm.
There were reports of small to large hail in Toowoomba on Monday night, with the BOM trying to confirm the reports.
Toowoomba resident Beverley Spence said the storm was deafening.
“It was absolutely full of pea-sized hail,” she said.
“My front lawn was snow white for about an hour after it fell.
“The damage to my garden my poor begonias look very sad this morning.”
Brisbane’s highest rainfall in a year
The storms were triggered by a trough system along Queensland’s south-east coast, Mr Hannify said.
“A little low [pressure system] formed in the trough. That’s what helped trigger all that rainfall,” he said.
“However the whole system is moving south and will move away from the coast.”
The rainfall was Brisbane’s heaviest in one event since May 2022, Mr Hannify said.
“This system has been probably the first real good rain event for the Southeast probably since last October when we had a similar structure,” he said.
The weather in southeast Queensland is expected to ease from today, with dry conditions for the rest of the week and a return to cool mornings.
“We may have some chance of frost returning to parts of the southern and south-east interior for the second half of the week,” Mr Hannify said.
|
