A day to stop discrimination against LGBTQI+ people





Every year, the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT) is commemorated in 130 countries on May 17, the date established in 1990 when the World Health Organization declassified homosexuality as a mental disorder. We were celebrating that LGBTQI+ people should no longer be considered mentally ill, ill or otherwise just because of our sexuality, gender identity or expression, or sex characteristics, saysJessica Sternthe State Department’s special envoy for the advancement of the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons. While she laments that the LGBTQI+ community continues to face discrimination and that forms of intolerance abound, she says the ways we can be good allies are almost endless. Stern advises allies to be proactive throughout the year by taking these actions: Fight for legal gender recognition for transgender people.

Talk as an ally in your community, such as at church, at work, or with family members.

Volunteer with or donate to a local LGBTQI+ organization.

Vote for candidates who care about LGBTQI+ issues.

Share information about discrimination and violence against LGBTQI+ people on social media. LGBTQI+ rights are human rights Harmful prejudice against the LGBTQI+ community still exists, says Stern. One result is that, in the US, 73 percent of34,000 LGBTQI+ youthrespondents report anxiety and 58 percent report depression, compared tonational averagesof 11 percent and 6 percent, respectively. And LGBTQI+ people in many countries risk arbitrary arrest by the police, domestic violence, mob violence or discrimination at school/workplace. Transgender people are particularly vulnerable: Violence against them often goes unreported, yet 2021 was one of the deadliest years on record, with50 victims traced. We need to recognize IDAHOBIT because if we don’t fight back against anti-LGBTQI+ ideas, they could be re-codified into law today, and there’s no place for that in our society, says Stern. May 17 is a day to help stop prejudice or discrimination against gays/lesbians, bisexuals and people who are intersex, transgender or gender diverse. We all know someone who is LGBTQI+, so every person has an obligation to find ways to make the LGBTQI+ people in their lives feel safe, respected and seen before the law, says Stern.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://it.usembassy.gov/a-day-to-stop-discrimination-against-lgbtqi-people/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos