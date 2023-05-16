Head-to-head handling of international crimes | News article





News Article | 05-15-2023 | 20:30 Perpetrators of international crimes must not go unpunished. This is especially important for victims. Dealing with these crimes requires effective international cooperation in investigation and prosecution. Minister Dilan Yeilgz-Zegerius made this clear today at the opening of the conference in Slovenia. Together with five other countries, the Netherlands is the initiator of the Multilateral Convention on Legal Assistance and Extradition for International Criminals, which strengthens such international cooperation. Minister Yeilgz-Zegerius: “Almost everyone will agree: atrocities like genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes should not go unpunished. Wherever they occur in the world. A decisive and effective legal framework is desperately needed. Victims and survivors deserve our full attention and support. the stories are painful. Yazidi women who witnessed the murder of their husbands and sons, after which they themselves were subjected to the most horrific crimes. In conversations with them, I was struck by their strength and tenacity theirs is incredible. I greatly admire this and experience it as a clear mission: fight for us, remember our stories and make sure that others are spared this anguish.” The special role of the Netherlands As the host country of several international courts and tribunals, the Netherlands has a special role and responsibility in preventing impunity for persons guilty of international crimes. Therefore, for the Netherlands, the fight against impunity is particularly important. For this reason, the Netherlands has a dedicated team of investigators and prosecutors who bring these crimes before the Dutch courts. A fight that is more important than ever. Ukraine has been at war for 14 months, with heavy fighting continuing, while war crimes investigations have already begun in Ukraine and several other countries. To ensure that the perpetrators of these crimes can be effectively held accountable, the treaty is essential. Steering group What makes this challenging is that the investigation and prosecution of international crimes are primarily the responsibility of individual countries, but at the same time suspects, victims and evidence often cross those national borders. However, to bring these cases before a national court, international cooperation is indispensable. Currently, the legal framework for this is incomplete. Cooperation takes place, for example, based on bilateral agreements or outdated treaties. Consequently, it is very fragmented and thus impractical and ineffective. That is why the Netherlands, together with Argentina, Belgium, Mongolia, Senegal and Slovenia – the ‘core group’ – took the initiative in 2011 to create this treaty. In this process, the Netherlands has always played the driving role. The Convention will soon provide a legal – and modern – framework for international cooperation on mutual legal assistance, extradition and enforcement of sentences. Follow The fight against impunity for international crimes is at the heart of the Multilateral Convention on Mutual Legal Assistance and Extradition for International Crimes supported by 80 countries. This initiative is at an advanced stage: from May 15 to 26, the draft text will be negotiated in Slovenia and – expected – finalized. The Netherlands’ commitment is to have the treaty signed in the Netherlands by ministers from as many countries as possible in the first quarter of 2024. After that, the member states themselves still have to work on putting the treaty into force. In the Netherlands, for example, a parliamentary debate and an implementation procedure are still ongoing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.government.nl/latest/news/2023/05/15/tackling-international-crimes-head-on The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos