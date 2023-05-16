Governor Hochul announces $8 million now available for new climate smart community projects

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that $8 million is now available for her Climate Smart Communities Grant program to help municipalities take action to address climate change. Funding is available for projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the ongoing impacts of climate change. Eligible projects may include flood risk reduction, increasing natural resilience, relocation or renovation of critical infrastructure, and climate change planning and assessment projects as part of the Climate Smart Communities certification.

“As we continue to see the effects of climate change and extreme weather events, this important funding through New York’s Smart Communities Program is essential to support local efforts that protect residents and strengthen infrastructure. Governor Hochul said. “These grants will help power bold local-led actions to help meet New York’s ambitious climate goals, while creating resilient communities that set an example for other municipalities to follow.”

Established in 2016, the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Climate Smart Communities Grant Program is a 50/50 matching program. It supports municipalities seeking to become certified Climate Smart Communities and implement projects that advance the state’s climate change goals by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, mitigating flood risk and helping prepare for extreme weather. The program supports the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act), which requires New York to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 85 percent below 1990 levels by 2050. Since the program’s inception, DEC has awarded more than $60 million to municipalities in support of local climate mitigation and adaptation projects. More information about this grant program and the 2023 Request for Applications are available on the DEC website.

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said“New York’s communities are on the front lines of our fight to address climate change, and DEC’s Climate Smart Communities Program provides critical resources to help municipalities reduce greenhouse gas emissions, invest in renewable energy and reduce waste. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, this next round of substantial grant funding will provide investment for regional economic development in communities across the state and support local governments to join New York’s ambitious efforts to combat climate change, to reduce energy costs and build healthier and more resilient communities.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said: “Climate Smart Communities are an essential support for municipalities in the fight against climate change, helping them embrace a greener tomorrow through a wide range of options. We are proud to work with DEC on this important statewide program , which works alongside NYSERDA’s Clean Energy Communities Program, to maximize available resources for reducing pollution and increasing sustainability while ensuring that all New Yorkers benefit from our transition to a clean energy economy.”

Up to $7 million is available for grants of $50,000 to $2 million to implement projects that may include:

Reduction of vehicle kilometers traveled;

Reduction of food waste;

Reduction of hydrofluorocarbon emissions from refrigeration and other cooling equipment;

Enhancing natural resilience through restoration or conservation of wetlands and floodplains;

Reducing future flood risk, including relocating or renovating critical infrastructure;

Prepare for extreme weather events, and

Renewable energy projects in municipally owned low-income housing.

Additionally, up to $1 million is available for certification grants of between $10,000 and $200,000 for planning, inventory and assessment projects that are consistent with 19 specific Climate Smart Communities Certification actions in the areas of greenhouse gas mitigation , climate adaptation and land use. .

Applications are due by 15:00 on 28 July 2023. To apply for this latest round of grants, visit the New York State Consolidated Funding Application (CFA), which is available online: apps.cio.ny.gov/apps/cfa.

The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act) requires New York’s disadvantaged communities to receive at least 35 percent of the benefits of spending on clean energy and energy efficiency programs, with a target of 40 per cent. The Climate Justice Working Group recently finalized criteria to identify disadvantaged communities to ensure that frontline and underserved communities benefit from the state’s historic transition to cleaner energy sources, reduced pollution and cleaner air. clean and economic opportunities. Given this important objective of the Climate Act, implementation projects occurring in disadvantaged communities and certification projects occurring in municipalities with disadvantaged communities will receive additional points in the scoring criteria for Smart Communities grant applications Climate.

These grants are part of a larger program to support community engagement in local climate action. There are currently 381 registered Climate Smart Communities, representing more than 9.4 million New Yorkers. To be designated a registered community, municipalities commit to act on climate change by adopting a formal resolution that includes a 10-point pledge. As of 2014, 118 municipalities completed the rigorous review process to be designated as Certified Climate Smart Communities. These certified communities have gone beyond pledging to complete and document a series of actions that mitigate and adapt to climate change at the local level. More information about the certification program is available online: climatesmart.ny.gov.

The Climate Smart Communities funding programs are supported by the State Environmental Protection Fund (EPF). New York’s EPF supports climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts, improves agricultural resources to promote sustainable agriculture, protects our water resources, advances conservation efforts, and provides recreational opportunities for New Yorkers. IN FY 2024 State Budget Governor Hochul kept EPF funding at $400 million, the highest level of funding in the program’s history. The EPF also provides funding for critical environmental programs such as land acquisition, farmland protection, invasive species prevention and eradication, expanded recreational access, water quality improvement, and an aggressive environmental justice agenda.

NYSERDA’s Clean Energy Communities Program supports the Climate Smart Communities program, providing additional strategies and funding opportunities to assist New York State municipalities implementing clean energy projects and initiatives. A regional coordinating network provides support to municipalities for both programs. Learn more online.

The Climate Smart Communities (CSC) program is an interagency initiative of New York State and several other state entities that sponsor the program, including DEC, Department of Public Service, Department of State, Department of Transportation, Department of Health, NYSERDA, New New York Power Authority (NYPA) and New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal (HCR).

New York State Climate Plan

New York State’s climate agenda calls for an orderly and just transition that creates sustainable family jobs, continues to foster a green economy across all sectors, and ensures that at least 35 percent, with a target of 40 percent, of the benefits of cleanliness. investments in energy and energy efficiency target disadvantaged communities. Led by some of the nation’s most aggressive climate and clean energy initiatives, New York is on track to achieve a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030 and economy-wide carbon neutrality by mid-century. A cornerstone of this transition is New York’s unprecedented clean energy investments, including more than $35 billion in 120 large-scale renewable and transmission projects across the state, $6.8 billion to reduce emissions of buildings, $1.8 billion in solar power growth, more than $1 billion in clean transportation initiatives, and over $1.8 billion in NY Green Bank commitments. These and other investments are supporting more than 165,000 jobs in New York’s clean energy sector by 2021 and a 2,100 percent increase in the distributed solar sector since 2011. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to improve air quality, New York also adopted zero-emission vehicle regulations, including requiring that all new passenger cars and light trucks sold in the state be zero-emission by 2035. The partnerships are continuing to advance New York’s climate action with nearly 400 registered and certified Climate Smart Communities, nearly 500 Clean Energy Communities, and the state’s largest Community Air Monitoring Initiative in 10 disadvantaged communities across the state to help in targeting air pollution and combating climate change.