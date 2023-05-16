Pakistan: Civilians should not be tried under military law





Responding to the press release issued yesterday by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) indicating the intention of the Pakistan Army to bring arsonists during last week’s violent protests to trial under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act, Dinushika Dissanayake, Deputy Regional Director for South Asia at Amnesty International, said: It is alarming to note that the Pakistani military has declared its intention to try civilians under military law, possibly in military courts. The trial of civilians in military courts is contrary to international law. The trial of civilians in military courts is contrary to international law Dinushka Dissanayake, Deputy Regional Director for South Asia at Amnesty International Article 14 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which Pakistan has ratified, guarantees the right to a trial before a competent, independent and impartial tribunal established by law. Military courts in Pakistan are not independent courts and are specialized, purely functional, and designed to maintain discipline within the armed forces. Amnesty International has documented a catalog of human rights violations stemming from the trial of civilians in military courts in Pakistan, including blatant disregard for due process, lack of transparency, forced confessions and executions after grossly unfair trials. Therefore, any indication that civilians may be tried in military courts is inconsistent with Pakistan’s obligations under international human rights law. This is simply a scare tactic, designed to crack down on dissent by instilling fear in an institution that has never been held accountable for overcoming it. Dinushka Dissanayake This is simply a scare tactic, designed to crack down on dissent by instilling fear in an institution that has never been held accountable for overcoming it. There are several provisions under ordinary criminal law that can be used to prosecute vandalism and destruction of public property. The right to a fair trial, guaranteed by the constitution of Pakistan, has been seriously damaged by this move and cannot be justified. It must be destroyed immediately.” Background On 8 May 2023, former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested and his supporters staged nationwide protests, during which there were incidents of violence. Some groups broke into the military headquarters, while others set fire to the official residence of the military commanders. At least eight people have died THOUSANDS were arrested according to the police announcement in the mediaincluding other political leaders of Imran Khans Tehreek-i-Insaf party. The Pakistani military described May 9 as a “dark day” and warned protesters of “severe retaliation” against further attacks on military and state properties. Pakistan is the only country in South Asia that allows military courts to try civilians for non-military offences, including terrorism-related offences.

