Filtering Ideas and Innovation – International Filtering News

FILTECH 2023 Provides a strong signal for the growth of the filtration and separation sector

FILTECH 2023 did not disappoint with an abundance of research and development, new and tried and true products, and networking opportunities. Approximately 16,750 participants visited FILTECH 2023 a strong signal for the further growth of the filtration and separation sector worldwide. The number of participants not only reached pre-pandemic levels, but exceeded them.

Participants came from 80 countries and all continents. This cross-cultural experience provided attendees with a unique platform for peer networking and learning opportunities from a global perspective. Exhibitors enjoyed a chance to generate new business. Many exhibitors used the exhibition not only for personal exchange with customers and stakeholders, but also for launching new products and services.

The success of any event is measured by the experience of attendees and exhibitors, says Suzanne Abetz, Managing Director. For FILTECH 2023, the feedback is very positive: Over 90 percent of exhibitors rate the professional qualifications of visitors to their stand as high. This experience has a very positive impact on the market. By visiting FILTECH, participants ensure that they get the right solutions to strengthen their business. For exhibitors, this means they get successful leads and find access to customers who are a perfect match for their offering.

Abetz says the participants are closely connected to the industry and understand current and future challenges. Together with our scientific advisory board, we are closely monitoring developments in the market to set the right priorities and focus on current topics. Also useful for the participants is the high percentage of different research institutions among the exhibitors. The areas of products and services as well as research and development are intertwined.

Dr. Anthony Stickland of the University of Melbourne, Australia, spoke about mineral waste filtration and lessons learned from sewage sludge filtration.

Presentation Star Researcher

With 160 presentations, FILTECH 2023 is an important platform for scientific exchange on filtration and separation. Speakers covered topics in all disciplines, from separation of solids to

liquid separation in gas separation. Practical research included topics from the use of electrostatically charged nanofiber filters for filtering submicron and nano aerosols, to studies on particle interactions in solid-liquid separation processes using CFD-DEM coupling.

The conference keynote by Professor Hermann Nirschl from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) was certainly a highlight, illustrating the importance of digitization for filtration and how far the industry has developed. He emphasized the basics of autonomous processes and their implementation in separation devices such as centrifuges, noting that among other things, in situ characterization devices will become increasingly important for the realization of a predictive control strategy model. This not only allows an automatic optimization of the target variables, but also helps to ensure a high resource efficiency in terms of raw materials and energy consumption.

AGXX

In a series of interesting papers on water purification, Dr. Marie-Lena Harwardt from Heraeus Precious Metals presented AGXX, a new antimicrobial technology which is based on reactive oxygen species produced from water and oxygen by a catalytic reaction supported by two precious metals. Furthermore, a microelectric field between two precious metals enhances the antimicrobial effect.

The Heraeus Precious Metals stand sparked discussions at AGXX.

Hanau-based Heraeus Precious Metals, which has annual sales approaching 30 billion and is one of the top ten family-owned companies in Germany, has high expectations for AGXX, especially as a replacement for silver-based antimicrobial technologies. Many current silver-based antimicrobials do not comply with the latest European Union legislation on biocides and face the prospect of being banned from the market.

AGXX is not based on the release of any harmful metals or compounds and to date, has shown antimicrobial efficacy against over 130 microorganisms including bacteria, viruses, algae and fungi, including silver-resistant E. coli strains, methicillin-resistant S . aureus viruses (MRSA) CoV2.

The technology originally used inorganic carrier powders, such as activated carbon, aluminum oxide or other carrier materials suitable for inclusion in textile filters based on polyamide and PU foam, as well as in clothing and individual fibers.

It has also been successfully applied to various types of activated carbon granules and pellets for easy incorporation into activated carbon-based water filters.

AGXX shows excellent antimicrobial efficacy in laboratory tests and samples, and is being tested for wastewater treatment and cleaning systems for swimming pools.

PAC pre-filter

Helmut Geers, of Hofmann Maschinen und Anlagenbau, based in Worms, Germany, provided details of a project with the Technical University of Braunschweig aimed at more effective removal of trace substances found in municipal wastewater pharmaceuticals, detergents, biocides, anti- corrosion etc. ., as well as microplastics.

Robotek demonstrated their automated Mixing Head process. They can configure dispensing solutions with a suitable single-component dispenser or a multi-component dynamic or static mixing head based on application requirements.

The use of pre-layer filter technology combining powdered activated carbon (PAC) with cellulose achieves particle retention down to the sub-micron range with very good elimination of trace substances.

Modifications to the submission filter technology are currently being tested. Based on a first economic evaluation, specific treatment costs are moderate and competitive compared to established technologies for removing trace pollutants, and our system would require much less space in a wastewater plant, said Geers.

Ahlstrom disruptor

Ahlstrom’s Erik Nelson described continued improvements to the company’s Disruptor wetlaid electropositive nonwoven technology, which was first introduced over a decade ago.

Due to its open media structure, the Disruptor can be used in a very wide range of end uses covering both pressurized water cleaning systems and gravity flow applications. In addition to outstanding pathogen performance, products are also available with special functions such as chlorine removal, heat sealing and antimicrobial treatment to prevent bacteria build-up. Removal of selected trace metals in a certain pH range is also possible.

The switch can compete as a stand-alone alternative to polymeric membranes or be used in combination with other water purification technologies and is also easy to convert and make into filter cartridges of almost any size.

Media can now efficiently remove a wider range of harmful contaminants from water, making it safe to consume, and modified grades offer very high flow rates with lower pressure drop compared to similar biological removal materials.

Compared to hollow ultrafiltration fibers, the Disruptor does not clog easily and the filter remains odorless even if not used for several days.

FILTECH 2024 is expected to continue with the momentum planned for November 12-14, again in Cologne, Germany.