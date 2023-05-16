Danvers High DECA Takes Top Awards in International Competition | tidings

Connect with us

DANVERS DECA students took third place and other top prizes at an international competition in Orlando last month.

From April 21-26, more than 50 Danvers High School DECA students competed against students from around the world in the fields of marketing, management, entrepreneurship and finance.

Norah Hass and a team of Katie Newman, Ava Newton and Tristan Hanson placed third in the world in their categories, bringing home the highly coveted glass awards for Danvers for the first time in five years. Two other projects from Danvers students also qualified for the top 16 in their categories.

That’s huge, said Meghan Beaulieu, DECA faculty advisor at DHS. Across the state of Massachusetts, a total of seven pieces of glass were won in the contest, and two of them came here.

Students competed against nearly 200 teams in each of their categories. Hass, a junior, won in the Financial Operations Research Marketing event for her market research study and strategic plan for M&T Bank in Danvers about how artificial intelligence can be used to drive marketing for the business.

While most winners work in teams, Hass completed the project alone.

I was just so shocked when my name was called, Hass said. I thought it was a dream. It didn’t feel real at the moment.

Hass had a deeper connection to this project than others she had done for DECA in the past because she already had a basic understanding of AI technology, she said.

You have to find something to get excited about, Beaulieu said. Every time I talked to her, she said she liked it a lot. She enjoyed what she did and took pride in the work she did, and I think that comes through in her presentation.

DECA students work on their projects throughout the school year to learn leadership and entrepreneurship skills in the business field. They first had to qualify at a state-level competition to advance to the internationals.

Newman, Newton and Hanson won third in the Community Awareness Project event, while a team of Kylee McGraw, Mikayla Shaffaval and Lilly Walfield placed in the top 16 for their Business Solution Project.

Katie Walfield, Sadie Papamechail and Emma Wilichoski won fifth place in the Financial Literacy Project category for hosting the Credit For Life fair for their senior classmates in the fall.

The fair showed students how much money they would need to budget each month in a desired career to pay their bills and still enjoy the finer things in life. As part of planning the event, the three seniors created personalized budget sheets for the students to use and made a guidebook for future DECA students to refer to when it’s their turn to host the fair.

It was fun just to see how much people enjoyed the actual event, Papamechail said. It felt like we actually worked hard and people got something out of it.

The trio missed out on a fifth-place finish at last year’s state competition, narrowly missing out on a chance at an international title. That, along with racing back in person, made this year extra special, Wilichoski said.

DECA is an experience you can’t get doing anything else, she said. Being on that stage there, you don’t feel it outside of DECA.

Contact Caroline Enos at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @CarolineEnos.

