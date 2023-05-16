Economic impact of international students in Canterbury double national average – News Hub





A new report has revealed the growing importance of international students to local economies across the UK. Published by Universities UK International, Higher Education Policy Institute and Kaplan International Pathways in association with London Economics, REPORT shows that the economic benefit of international students increased from £31.3bn to £41.9bn between 2018/19 and 2021/22, with, on average, each of the UK’s 650 parliamentary constituencies being £58m (per constituency) better off due to international students. equivalent to approximately 560 per citizen. However, for the Canterbury constituency alone, the net economic impact on the UK economy was 127.3 million, which equates to approximately 1,045 per member of the district’s resident population almost double the national average. The report also confirms that the economic benefits of hosting international students far outweigh the costs, with a total net benefit of £37.4 billion to the UK economy. The University of Kent has a reputation as one of the most culturally diverse universities in the UK. Our portfolio of programs reflects the diverse needs and best interests of our growing international student community, while our range of global partnerships continues to expand. We are also fully committed to using new technologies and alternative pathways to give students around the globe wider access to our academic offering. Professor Karen Cox, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University, said: Our international students make a positive contribution to our country and region in many ways. They enrich the culture, society and economy of the cities and towns where they live and study, and contribute immensely to the diversity of our campuses and the academic and cultural experience of UK students. I am proud and grateful that our university remains popular with international students and I look forward to welcoming everyone who will join us in the coming academic year. Dr Anthony Manning, university principal and dean of global and lifelong learning, added: Here at Kent, we are passionate about higher education which delivers an internationalized curriculum and creates world-leading research. Our international students and scholars play an essential role in our commitment to global engagement and civic impact, and it is exciting to see their contribution to our city and our wider educational environment recognized in this important way. Jamie Arrowsmith, Director of Universities UK International, commented: We should be proud that our universities continue to attract students from around the world. It is vital that the UK remains an open and welcoming destination for international students and that their contribution is recognized and valued. Higher education is one of the UK’s most important and successful exports, but it is truly unique in that, as well as generating a significant economic contribution to the UK, our universities have a hugely positive global impact, creating opportunities for millions of learners and helping to address some of the most pressing global challenges.

