Work has begun in BC’s southern interior to improve 485 kilometers of highways and byways, renovating travel surfaces for local residents, commuters and freight movement.

“Maintaining high quality roads is essential to keeping people connected, especially people living in more remote areas,” said Rob Fleming, Minister for Transport and Infrastructure. “The improvements we’re making across the region will make travel safer for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.”

Approximately 38 kilometers of Canim-Hendrix Lake Road, 2.8 kilometers of Canim Lake South Road, 8.5 kilometers of Horse Lake Road and other side roads south of 100 Mile House will be repaved this summer. Keywest Asphalt (333) Ltd. has been awarded an $8 million contract to deliver this project. The work is expected to be completed by September 29, 2023.

“We are pleased that our Canim Lake Band community is being heard about this project, which is long overdue but will begin soon,” said Canim Lake Band Chief Helen Henderson. “As stewards of the land, safety remains one of our core Secwepemc values ​​and this extends to the safety of our neighbors, friends and allies who work, live, play and reside on our land. We were happy to advocate for everyone and work directly with decision makers as titleholders and rights holders to restore safety to our roads. As we navigate towards reconciliation, there is still much to do in the way of healthy partnerships with the provincial government to work in harmony with each other. We hope this paving project paves new paths for the future of our people, neighbors and communities.”

Other major regeneration projects taking place in the region over the coming months include:

Highway 1 Sences Bridge to Venables Valley Road and area side roads (32 kilometres)

Highway 95 Canal Flats at Windermere (42 kilometers)

Highway 97C Aspen Grove to the brake control (16 kilometers)

Highway 97 Plett Road to Ewing Road (20 kilometers)

Highway 5 Birch Island at Mad River (26 kilometers)

Highway 97C Silver Creek to Pennask Brake Check (23 kilometers)

Highway 3 Nighthawk Road to Osoyoos and Highway 97 US Border to Highway Junction 3 and area side roads (56 kilometers)

Highway 3A Kootenay Lake Bridge to Balfour and area side roads (51 kilometers)

Valleyview Highway 1 at Kokanee Road, Inks Lake Hill Highway 5 southbound and Shuswap Road (40 kilometers)

Highway 97A Swan Lake to Armstrong (14 kilometers) Hot recycled asphalt resurfacing in place

Highway 5 Merritt to Helmer (28 kilometers) Hot recycled asphalt resurfacing in place

Wardner Area and St. Mary’s Lake Road (28 kilometers) Resurfacing graded aggregate cover

Highway 6 West Kettle Forest Service Road to brake control (nine kilometers) Resurfacing graded aggregate cover



By 2023, approximately $120 million will be invested to resurfacing the Southern Interior Freeways and local roads, ensuring motorists continue to have a safe and comfortable driving experience.

Motorists are reminded to obey construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel. Updates on delays and closures are available online: https://www.drivebc.ca/