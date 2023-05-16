Strathclydes Head of Investment to co-chair New Deal for Business Group





The University of Strathclydes’ Head of Investment, Dr Poonam Malik, has been announced as co-chair of a new group set up by the Scottish Government to deepen links with the private sector. Dr Malik will lead the New Business Deal Group alongside Welfare Economics Cabinet Secretary Neil Grey. Involving businesses at an early stage of policy development will be one of the main aims of the group, which meets for the first time on Wednesday 17 May. It will focus on the key areas of: economic conditions and performance; ensuring Scotland has the best environment to do business and a transition to a welfare economy. The Allander Institute’s Strathclydes Fraser will be represented at the New Deal for Business Group, alongside business leaders and organizations including the Scottish Retail Consortium and the Scottish Tourism Alliance. The group’s goals include: agreeing ways to involve business at the earliest stages of policy development to ensure it is effective and proportionate

improving the development and enforcement of regulations such as public health restrictions on advertising and promotions and proper assessment of their impact on specific sectors

the establishment of a consultative sub-group to advise on further improvements to the non-domestic fees system following the final implementation of the 2017 Barclay’s Independent Review

demonstrating how business contributes to a wellbeing economy, for example by supporting parents in work and working in partnership with employers to maximize this

collecting and sharing data and evidence across sectors to dictate response to opportunities and changes in the business climate. Dr Malik said: I look forward to working as part of the New Deal for Business Group to build constructive relationships and drive forward a successful and welfare-friendly economy for Scotland, something I am passionate about. The creation of this Group is timely, given the external turbulence and major economic challenges, but I believe we can work through these together to make the most of the opportunities of a Just Transition. My experience has shown me that improved collaboration and meaningful engagement can bring about positive change in growing economies and support businesses and companies to have a positive impact on our communities. We will take a refreshed approach to our shared vision and shared economic goals to deliver a healthy and happy future with the equal, diverse and fair society and economy of well-being we all aspire to. Mr Gray said: I look forward to working with Dr Malik and other members of the New Deal Group to deepen our relationship with business, not only by engaging and communicating, but actively working together to achieve common goals and to align Scottish Government policy with business. In the Scottish Government’s Policy Prospectus released on 18 April 2023, the First Minister pledged to help business and trade to thrive and maximize the opportunity of the green economy, with fairness at its heart. Only by working closely with business can we hope to achieve an economy that thrives while caring for people and the planet. This is our vision for a welfare economy. Dr Malik, who joined Strathclyde in 2021, has extensive experience in leading and mentoring small businesses, as well as working in the research, innovation, enterprise, governance, health and business sectors globally. She is a board member of Skills Development Scotland, as well as a board member and climate champion for the Scottish Enterprise Board. Dr Malik is also a member of GlobalScot, an international network of business leaders, providing Scottish companies with critical market insights and highlighting opportunities in Scotland to potential investors and supporting international businesses for the Scottish university and ecosystem. The Scottish Governments Joint Regulatory Taskforce will take forward action on the regulation.

