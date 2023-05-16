Biden vetoes legislation that would restore tariffs on some solar panels





President Biden on Tuesday vetoed legislation that would have reinstated tariffs on solar panels from Chinese companies in Southeast Asia that were found to be imported into the United States in violation of trade rules. The Senate narrowly approved the resolution this month, with several key Democrats supporting the measure, in a sharp rebuke to Mr. Biden. The president announced a two-year pause on the tariffs last year after importers complained that the penalties would threaten the wider adoption of solar energy in the United States. Passing this resolution bet against American innovation, Mr. Biden said in a statement on Tuesday. This would undermine these efforts and create deep uncertainty for American businesses and workers in the solar industry. A two-thirds majority of lawmakers in both chambers would be needed to override Mr. Biden’s veto. The standoff has pitted Mr. Biden’s climate goals against efforts to make the United States less dependent on China’s supply of materials that are crucial to the American economy. Critics said the suspension of tariffs failed to protect American workers and solar manufacturers, who have pushed the administration to block imports of cheap products.

We must support the message of wanting to build a US supply chain with action even if it is difficult and complicates some deployments, said Robbie Diamond, chief executive of SAFE, a group that advocates reducing America’s dependence on oil. If we’re going to talk the talk, we need to walk the walk. Members of Congress sought to suspend Mr. Biden’s fines after a U.S. trade court ruled in December that four Chinese companies illegally tried to avoid U.S. tariffs on solar products shipped from China by routing their products through factories in Southeast Asia. . If not for Mr. Bidens ban on tariffs, those companies would be subject to higher tariff rates to bring products into the United States. Some Democrats joined Republicans in accusing the administration of violating U.S. trade rules written to protect American manufacturers. Representative Dan Kildee, Democrat of Michigan, said in a statement Tuesday that Mr. Biden had failed to hold China accountable. Failure to stand up to those who engage in unfair trade practices hurts American workers and manufacturers, Mr. Kildee said.

The administration, however, has argued that buying solar panels from China in the short term is necessary to make good on the president’s efforts to mitigate climate change. China makes the vast majority of cells and panels that convert sunlight into electricity. However, solar importers and installers have defended the tariff pause and said it should be extended even longer. The White House has also argued that the materials are needed as companies commit to building solar panels after Mr. Biden passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides $37 billion in incentives for companies to make solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and essential minerals. in the United States. This action is a reaffirmation of the administration’s commitment to business security in the clean energy sector and a signal to companies to continue creating jobs, building domestic manufacturing capacity and investing in American communities, Abigail Ross Hopper, president of Solar Energy Industries Association. , said in a statement. Anna Swanson contributed to the reporting.

