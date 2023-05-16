Ramona News Briefs: Camp Stevens offers international and outdoor adventures to youth

This summer, Camp Stevens is offering opportunities for local children to explore the world.

Odyssey International Camp August 6-12 takes place at the Episcopal Campground at 1108 Banner Road in Julian. Japanese campers will be traveling to Julian for the first time since 2019 to take part in traditional summer camp activities such as archery, swimming, crafting and rafting.

The week culminates with a fair celebrating Japanese culture with games, music, art and Japanese food. The camp will also entertain children with anime, said Camp Stevens representative Hannah Wilder.

It’s great to see Japanese and American campers bonded for life by the end of the week, and their world became a little smaller and friendlier than before, Wilder said.

Camping in Julian encourage each other during a walk of faith. (Courtesy Hannah Wilder)

Camp Stevens Wilderness trips are another way for local kids to get out and explore. Sea Kayak Camp takes place July 10-14 in Catalina. Campers ages 13-17 will kayak from Two Harbors to Avalon. Anyone who wants to test their physical limits in a beautiful setting will enjoy this camp, Wilder said.

Camp On The Road takes place from July 23-28 and is aimed at ages 13 to 17. The camp includes rock climbing, ocean paddling, and exploring San Diego County’s sand, mountain, and sea.

Camp is a great place to grow up, and as an Episcopal camp, Camp Stevens is passionate about being a safe space for all campers, Wilder said. We celebrate a rich variety of campers and staff.

The International Odyssey Session ranges in price from $745 to $925 and regular Adventure sessions range from $695 to $875. Financial aid is available through an application.

For more information visit campstevens.org or contact Program Director Gabby Coburn at 760-765-0028 or [email protected]

ALFOR will host constitutional rights speakers

Ramona’s American Freedom Forum will host Take Your Power Back on Saturday, May 20.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the program will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Ramona Mainstage Theatre, 626 Main St.

Several speakers will give a presentation on constitutional rights, said American Freedom Forum President Dan Summers. Speakers include Douglas Frank, Tina Peters, Kim Yeater, Scotty Saks and Robyn Groen.

During the event, a one-hour film entitled The Selection Code will be shown and the music group RMNNT is scheduled to perform.

The event is free.

The Republican Women’s Club will host the Julian presentation story

The Intermountain Republican Women’s Club of California will host its next meeting on Wednesday, May 17th in Julian.

The lunch will begin with a meet and greet at 11:00 and the meet and greet will begin at 11:30.

Guest speaker David Lewis will give a presentation on Julian’s story.

The cost of lunch is $25 per person. It will be held at the home of Barbara DeGraw. For directions, call 760-315-3291 or 760-788-6342.

Ukulele performance to celebrate the spirit of the Fourth of July

A free patriotic ukulele sing-along will be held at the Ramona Community Library on Saturday, July 1st.

The event is set for 1 to 2 p.m. in the library’s community room, 1275 Main St.

Ukulele performers will play patriotic music for a July 1 sing-along. (Courtesy Karla Brustad)

The Ukuleles of Ramona and Libraries Ukulele Jammers and Ukulele Club will perform the music. Songs include America the Beautiful, Battle Hymn of the Republic, The Star Spangled Banner and Youre a Grand Old Flag.

Sign language will accompany the song God Bless the USA. The audience will be encouraged to sing along and wave the American flags that will be provided.

Boy Scout Troop 768 of Ramona will conduct a flag presentation and the Ramona VFW will provide the flags of the US Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy and Space Force. All participating veterans will be honored with flags and an Armed Forces Blend tribute.