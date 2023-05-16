International
Ramona News Briefs: Camp Stevens offers international and outdoor adventures to youth
This summer, Camp Stevens is offering opportunities for local children to explore the world.
Odyssey International Camp August 6-12 takes place at the Episcopal Campground at 1108 Banner Road in Julian. Japanese campers will be traveling to Julian for the first time since 2019 to take part in traditional summer camp activities such as archery, swimming, crafting and rafting.
The week culminates with a fair celebrating Japanese culture with games, music, art and Japanese food. The camp will also entertain children with anime, said Camp Stevens representative Hannah Wilder.
It’s great to see Japanese and American campers bonded for life by the end of the week, and their world became a little smaller and friendlier than before, Wilder said.
Camp Stevens Wilderness trips are another way for local kids to get out and explore. Sea Kayak Camp takes place July 10-14 in Catalina. Campers ages 13-17 will kayak from Two Harbors to Avalon. Anyone who wants to test their physical limits in a beautiful setting will enjoy this camp, Wilder said.
Camp On The Road takes place from July 23-28 and is aimed at ages 13 to 17. The camp includes rock climbing, ocean paddling, and exploring San Diego County’s sand, mountain, and sea.
Camp is a great place to grow up, and as an Episcopal camp, Camp Stevens is passionate about being a safe space for all campers, Wilder said. We celebrate a rich variety of campers and staff.
The International Odyssey Session ranges in price from $745 to $925 and regular Adventure sessions range from $695 to $875. Financial aid is available through an application.
For more information visit campstevens.org or contact Program Director Gabby Coburn at 760-765-0028 or [email protected]
ALFOR will host constitutional rights speakers
Ramona’s American Freedom Forum will host Take Your Power Back on Saturday, May 20.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the program will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Ramona Mainstage Theatre, 626 Main St.
Several speakers will give a presentation on constitutional rights, said American Freedom Forum President Dan Summers. Speakers include Douglas Frank, Tina Peters, Kim Yeater, Scotty Saks and Robyn Groen.
During the event, a one-hour film entitled The Selection Code will be shown and the music group RMNNT is scheduled to perform.
The event is free.
The Republican Women’s Club will host the Julian presentation story
The Intermountain Republican Women’s Club of California will host its next meeting on Wednesday, May 17th in Julian.
The lunch will begin with a meet and greet at 11:00 and the meet and greet will begin at 11:30.
Guest speaker David Lewis will give a presentation on Julian’s story.
The cost of lunch is $25 per person. It will be held at the home of Barbara DeGraw. For directions, call 760-315-3291 or 760-788-6342.
Ukulele performance to celebrate the spirit of the Fourth of July
A free patriotic ukulele sing-along will be held at the Ramona Community Library on Saturday, July 1st.
The event is set for 1 to 2 p.m. in the library’s community room, 1275 Main St.
The Ukuleles of Ramona and Libraries Ukulele Jammers and Ukulele Club will perform the music. Songs include America the Beautiful, Battle Hymn of the Republic, The Star Spangled Banner and Youre a Grand Old Flag.
Sign language will accompany the song God Bless the USA. The audience will be encouraged to sing along and wave the American flags that will be provided.
Boy Scout Troop 768 of Ramona will conduct a flag presentation and the Ramona VFW will provide the flags of the US Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy and Space Force. All participating veterans will be honored with flags and an Armed Forces Blend tribute.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/ramona-sentinel/news/story/2023-05-16/ramona-news-briefs-camp-stevens-offers-youths-international-and-outdoor-adventures
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Underdeveloped Little Mermaid remake actor recalled
- Girls included as St Ann primary schools cricket bowls off | Sport
- Jerusalem Institute of Technology Opens Entrepreneurship Center in Memory of Industry Innovation Pioneer Chaim Schreiber
- Ramona News Briefs: Camp Stevens offers international and outdoor adventures to youth
- Ukraine has regained territory and Russia fired missiles over Kiev
- Vaccine Trial | Duke Health’s New Universal Influenza Vaccine Trial Uses mRNA Technology to Boost Protection
- How Donald Trump impacted Ted Lasso, according to Jason Sudeikis
- Every government policy acts as a door to job creation PM Modi
- Why is this the best place to live in the United States?
- Huskies shoot 10-under par, tied for fifth after the second round of NCAA Regional
- They Dressed How They Could Because No Brand Wanted To: The Complex Relationship Between Hip-Hop And Designer Clothes | Culture
- Wall Street weakens as energy stocks and Home Depot weigh