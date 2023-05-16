The UN marks the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia





Citing this year’s theme in a statement to mark the day, Always Together: United in DiversityUN chief called on leaders to speak with one voice to eliminate stigma and discrimination, which results in sometimes deadly attacks targeting LGBTQI+ communities. The Secretary-General expressed his deep concern at the levels of violence directed at LGBTQI+ people and how those communities are still vulnerable in many forms of the attack. As we mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, we face a grim fact. In every corner of the world, LGBTQI+ people continue to face violence, persecution, hate speech, injustice and even outright murdersaid the UN chief. The end of criminalization He called on member states to stop criminalizing LGBTQI+ people around the world and punish them simply for being who they are. He said that any attack on an LGBTQI+ person was an attack on human rights: I renew my appeal to all Member States to support this Universal Declaration of Human Rights and end the criminalization of consensual same-sex and transgender relationships. Being yourself should never be a crimesaid Mr. Guterres. Calling on the states In a statement on Tuesday, a group of independent human rights experts on Tuesday called on Member States to tackle racism and stigma against LGBTQI+ people joint statement. They called on States to adopt measures to end various forms of violence and discrimination directed against the community. We call on states to preserve inherent dignity of all personswithout distinction, adopting measures to eradicate racial discrimination, exclusion, intolerance, hatred, bigotry, violence and stigmatization of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and gender diverse (LGBT) people, human rights experts said. Racial discrimination Rights experts also recalled that to end structural violence against LGBTQI+ people, states must take an intersectional approach and consider how different social identities contribute to the way communities are affected by different forms of discrimination. Racialisation, ethnicity, age, colour, disability, national status, residence and socioeconomic status expose LGBT people to various forms of discrimination that affect their ability to enjoy their human rights and fundamental freedoms without any the difference. To adequately analyze how structural inequalities lead to violence and exposure to risk, it is necessary to adopt a cross-sectoral approach. While some people are privileged, most face discrimination and violence, including arbitrary displacement, because of their multiple identities, experts said. UN independent human rights experts and othersRights experts appointed by the Human Rights Councilwork on a voluntary and unpaid basis, are not UN staff and work independently of any government or organization.

