Gogo reports progress on global satellite broadband service





Gogo Business Aviation said it is gaining momentum as the company and its partners prepare to inaugurate its global broadband service in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), which is expected to deliver an order-of-magnitude improvement in in-flight connectivity . OneWeb, Gogo’s satellite network provider, completed construction of its broadband constellation in March with the launch of the final 36 satellites, bringing the total number of satellites in the network to 618. Of those, only 588 are needed to provide global coverage and other units will provide increased resilience and redundancy, according to OneWeb. Another 15 backup satellites are scheduled to be launched on May 19. The company is on track to have its new broadband network operational by the first quarter of 2024. Also, Hughes Network Systems recently announced that it has completed preliminary design review for the electronically steered antenna assembly that it will provide exclusively to Gogo for LEO broadband service. This antenna can be installed on aircraft of all sizes—including business jets that are too small to use existing commercial high-speed satellite broadband solutions. According to Gogo, almost 30,000 business jets worldwide are flying today without broadband connectivity. Customers interested in using Gogo’s LEO broadband service in their aircraft can get a head start by installing an Avance connectivity platform. When Gogo launches the service, customers with Avance systems will only need to add the Hughes antenna to connect. “Because we have strong partners in OneWeb and Hughes, we are ahead of schedule and continue to make tremendous progress in developing system components,” said Gogo President and CEO Sergio Aguirre.

