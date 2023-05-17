Biden turns a blind eye to slave labor with anti-Chinese veto…





WASHINGTON DC – Today, Senator Rick Scott criticized President Joe Biden’s move to turn a blind eye to slave labor by vetoing the senator’s bipartisan legislation, led by Congressman Bill Posey in the House of Representatives, to support American solar manufacturers and workers and to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for breaking US trade laws and using slave and child labor to produce these products. This legislation passed the Senate earlier this month with bipartisan support. Senator Rick Scott said: “The question everyone should be asking today is this: What does Communist China have about President Biden that is so damned that it cannot hold its own against slave and child labor? President Biden’s veto of our solar anti-China legislation is just the latest example of his weak and pathetic appeasement of this genocidal regime. Our bill passed with bipartisan votes in the House and Senate. Now, the only logical thing for Congress to do is to immediately override this veto and make sure the world knows that America will never tolerate slave and child labor. If the United States won’t stand against slave labor and for American jobs, what the hell will we stand for?” Congressman Bill Posey said, “The President makes clear with his veto that he supports the interests of Chinese businesses over American manufacturers and the future of the American solar industry. We believe in our nation’s ability to produce superior solar products, and we think China should be held accountable for violating US trade laws, rather than being given a free pass, which this administration has apparently she’s willing to do it.” Background In 2022, the Commerce Department caught Communist China circumventing US trade laws. To avoid US tariffs, the Xi regime began shipping Chinese-made, slave-powered solar products to Southeast Asian countries and claiming they were manufactured there. Senator Scott’s measure uses the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to repeal a recent Commerce Department rule that allowed Chinese solar manufacturers to circumvent U.S. tariffs by delivering their products to the U.S. through third party countries third, all to the detriment of American companies and workers. . ###

