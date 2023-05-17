International experts give overwhelming evidence for a change in the law on assisted dying » Humanists UK





today, Commission for Health and Social Care met with international experts on assisted dying who gave evidence to the ongoing investigation. Experts were drawn from Australia, New Zealand and America where assisted dying is legal in some jurisdictions for the terminally ill. Humanists UK supports the inquiry, as a well-informed discussion on a change to assisted dying law in England and Wales is long overdue, and called for the inquiry to receive further evidence from jurisdictions where assisted dying laws also work for those who are suffering intolerably as well as the terminally ill. The committee asked experts how the change in law came about and how safeguards work in their countries. Hon Kyam Maher MLC, from the South Australian Government, explained that the 71 safeguards that have been put in place create a much safer environment than before the law was introduced. Professor Brian Owler, a consultant neurosurgeon from Sydney, confirmed the evidence provided by the Medical Examiner’s Office helped convince ministers that harm was being done without an assisted dying law as people were taking their own lives without support. medically or without allowing their families to be present. Experts opposing a change in the law raised concerns about the number of euthanasia deaths in Canada due to loneliness. However, this is not a valid qualification for medical assistance in dying (MAID) in Canada where an applicant must have a serious illness, disease or disability (excluding a mental illness), as covered in Humanists UK’s recent report Canada’s assisted dying laws. Professor Roderick MacLeod of New Zealand, who opposes the country’s law, said people did not understand what assisted dying meant when they voted in New Zealand’s referendum. He admitted he has no appetite to turn back the clock in New Zealand, but he would like to see more data collected on the process in the country. Kyam Maher MLC made it clear that in Australia the public was very clear about what the law change meant and Professor Owler said assisted dying legislation is about understanding people’s autonomy and respecting their choice about time and manner of death. Both experts from Australia said there had been a rigorous process to establish the right law and that each state had separately passed laws which were very closely related. The committee has already released its initial findings from a public survey on assisted dying and commented on their fact-finding trip to Oregon. The next stage of the inquiry is to hear evidence from more experts, activists and those personally affected by the current law. Humanist Campaigns UK Manager Kathy Riddick said: We welcome the Health and Social Care Committee hearing evidence from a range of experts on assisted dying, which underlines the need for compassionate reform now. People who are terminally ill or incurably suffering deserve the right to make choices at the end of their lives. We hope the committee will hear further evidence from countries that have enabled assisted dying for the terminally ill, such as Spain and Belgium. Notes: For comments or further information, media should contact Humanists UK campaigns manager Kathy Riddick at [email protected] or on 020 7324 3072 or 07534 248 596. Read more about a decade of campaigning for the legal right to die at home and abroad. Read on ONS study on suicides among people diagnosed with serious health conditions. Read more about our campaign to legalize assisted dying in the UK. Humanists UK is the national charity working on behalf of non-religious people. Powered by 100,000 members and supporters, we advance free thinking and promote humanity to create a tolerant society where rational thought and kindness prevail. We provide ceremonies, pastoral care, education and support services that benefit over a million people each year and our campaigns advance humanist thinking on ethical issues, human rights and equal treatment for all.

