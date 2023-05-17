Amnesty International: 53% increase in executions in the past year





A new report by Amnesty International outlines the increase in executions, in the countries where the facts are shared, from 2021 to 2022.

By Francesca Merlo Amnesty International has published a report stating that a total of 883 people are known to have been sentenced to death in 20 countries in 2022, marking an increase of 53% compared to 2021. The figures exclude some countries believed to carry out executions, but where figures are not available because data on the death penalty are classified. The human rights group was also able to confirm that executions had been carried out in North Korea, Vietnam, Syria and Afghanistan, but said it did not have enough information to provide reliable minimum figures. Of the countries with known figures, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Egypt alone carried out 90% of the 883 known executions. These figures, however, exclude China, which is thought to execute thousands every year. According to Amnesty’s report, Iran and Saudi Arabia were largely responsible for the sharp increase in known executions around the world last year. Iran allegedly killed 576 people, up from 314 in 2021. Of these, 279 people were convicted of murder, 255 of drug-related offences, 21 of rape and 18 of national security charges of “enmity against God”. The latter category included two men who were arrested in connection with the anti-government protests that erupted in the Islamic Republic in September. In Saudi Arabia, executions tripled from 65 in 2021 to 196 in 2022. Of these, eighty-five people were executed after being convicted of terrorism offenses and 57 for drug offences. Elsewhere, in Egypt, 24 people were sentenced to death last year. However, this represented a 71% decrease compared to 2021, when 83 were executed. Amnesty also reported 11 executions in Iraq, 7 in Kuwait, 5 in the Palestinian Territories, 4 in Yemen and an unknown number in Syria. 18 people were executed in the US, up from 11 in 2022, and 11 were sentenced to death in Singapore, which resumed executions for drug offenses after a two-year hiatus during the Covid pandemic. The church was against the death penalty In 2018, Pope Francis approved a new revision of paragraph number 2267 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, according to which a new understanding has emerged of the importance of criminal sanctions imposed by the state, so that the death penalty is unacceptable.

It reads like this: 2267. Resorting to the death penalty by legitimate authority, after a fair trial, has long been considered an appropriate response to the gravity of certain crimes and an acceptable, if extreme, means of protecting the common good. However, today awareness is growing that the dignity of the person is not lost even after committing very serious crimes. In addition, a new understanding of the importance of state-imposed criminal sanctions has emerged. Finally, more effective detention systems have been developed, which ensure adequate protection of citizens, but at the same time do not ultimately deprive the guilty of the possibility of redemption. Consequently, the Church teaches, in the light of the Gospel, that the death penalty is unacceptable, because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person.[1] and she works resolutely for its abolition worldwide.

