Jamaica, Haiti, Security Council and other topics – Daily press conference





The Secretary General is now back in New York. Yesterday, in an afternoon press conference with the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, Mr. Guterres said that when we look at today’s international financial architecture, we face moral, power and practical problems. These problems, he added, are affecting countries like Jamaica. Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths has allocated $9 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to support relief efforts in Haiti. This morning, the Security Council held a conference on the G5 Sahel. In her speech, Martha Pobee, Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, said that the G5 Sahel Joint Force has made steady progress in its operationalization and is also being restructured following the withdrawal of the force from Mali and the reconfiguration of the European and French Forces. In Sudan, the United Nations together with humanitarian partners are continuing to scale up our response to spiraling needs across the country. The World Health Organization has sent 30 tons of medical supplies to Al-Jazirah state. Trauma supplies to treat 2,400 people were delivered yesterday to five hospitals there and three hospitals in the capital, Khartoum. Since the start of the conflict in Sudan a month ago, around 80,000 people have arrived in Chad, including 60,000 refugees and 20,000 Chadians returning home. Cyclone Mocha was one of the strongest ever to hit Myanmar. 5.4 million people are expected to be in the path of the cyclone in Rakhine and the northwest. Currently, health, relief items, shelter and water, sanitation and hygiene support are top priorities, given the high risk of waterborne diseases. The Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Joyce Msuya, is in Bogotá, Colombia, for a five-day visit to Colombia. A new report from the UN Environment Program (UNEP) says that plastic pollution could be reduced by 80 percent and result in savings of over $300 billion a year if countries and companies make deep policy and market changes by use existing technologies. Today is the international day of living together in peace. Living together in peace means accepting differences and having the ability to listen, know, respect and value others. Tomorrow is World Telecommunication and Information Society Day and this year, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is focusing on Empowering the least developed countries through information and communication technologies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1h/k1hfiya8y4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos