Why spend billions on hospital beds when you can care for patients at home?

Tessa Richards associate editor

BMJ

Patients and the public must be actively involved in the development and dissemination of new models of hospital care at home including virtual wards, says Tessa Richards

It’s not hard to see why interest in Hospital at Home programs is escalating.

Hospitals are expensive to run and stressful to be in. It is also well known that many patients contracted Covid-19 in hospital and the risks of adverse events not related to COVID-19 are high. A recent study found that one in four hospitalizations was associated with an adverse event, a quarter of which were preventable.1

The galvanizing impact of the pandemic on the development of new forms of acute medical care for people outside the hospital was very evident at the recent At Home Hospital World Congress, which attracted 670 participants from 34 different countries. The participants were mainly doctors and nurses in the vanguard of running Hospital at Home (HaH) programs.

Joe Smith, a former cardiologist and now scientific director of BD, an American medical technology company, pointed out that the industrial-style drugs offered in hospitals are extremely expensive, too often unsafe, not patient-centered and associated with high rate of moral damage and burnout. among the staff.

New technologies, including point-of-care diagnostic tests, enable patients to be fully evaluated and treated and monitored safely in their own homes. Patients and carers welcome this. There are now over 250 HaH programs operating in the US and many more in development. While the number of admissions in them is relatively small, they are attracting the attention of policy makers.

Spain, USA, Israel, France, Australia, UK and Singapore are among the leaders in running HaH programmes. Mutual interest in these models of care, dedicated national societies and two previous World Home Hospital Congresses have fostered a close international community of HaH practitioners.

The success of HaH programs depends on multidisciplinary teamwork, easy communication, integrated records and effective use of new technologies. Skilled nurses and paramedics (mostly) provide direct care in patients’ homes, and others run the central hub that monitors data, collects feedback, coordinates care and oversees treatment. The teams work together with the patient’s carers and support them to be active members of the team

Reaching consensus on what HaH is and what it entails is important, speakers suggested, to help policymakers, funders, managers, patients, caregivers and the public understand this model of care. The prevailing view presented at the meeting is that its use should be limited to programs that provide hospital-level care at home and exclude chronic disease management and non-acute care. And its purpose, according to Harvard Medical School of Emergency Medicine Assistant Professor Jared Conley, who was the main leader/organizer of the conference, should be:

.. improve the lives of sick people who need hospitals by changing the culture of hospitals to provide care at home.

The discussion of definitions and (later) terminology seemed a little cryptic, but I could see the logic behind it. The varied models and terms currently in use are difficult to guess. Home hospital is the most common term used, but some countries refer to Home Hospital, Home Intensive Care, Home Intensive Care, Admission Avoidance and only Virtual Wards in the UK, which have strong political support.2

The multidisciplinary nature of HaH programs has resulted in a research literature spread across a wide range of journals. The study of all countries would be facilitated if they were aggregated, and the idea of ​​a new multidisciplinary journal devoted to all forms of home medical care was floated at the congress.

The range of hospital-level care provided at home is impressive, with presentations covering post-operative recovery and rehabilitation programs, bone marrow transplants, complex chemotherapy regimens, IV antibiotics and antivirals, blood product transfusions and respiratory support.

Speakers cited compelling evidence of the safety of home care, cost savings, and high levels of patient and caregiver satisfaction. Findings consistent with a 2021 systematic review of reviews, which concluded that HaH services generally deliver as good or better outcomes than inpatient care, with comparable or shorter lengths of stay and readmission rates .3

Use smart technology wisely and meet patients where they are Roaming the floors between sessions provided the opportunity to try out new monitoring technologies. Smartwatches are getting smarter by the day, handheld ultrasounds not only produce amazing pictures, but also analyze them. Sensitive radar systems can detect patients’ every movement and the slightest change in breathing rate. Then there is artificial intelligence (AI). David Levine, a general internist at Brigham Health and Harvard Medical School described how AI is being used to identify patients suitable for HaH care. Selection is based on a combination of clinical criteria, where the patients live, who their carers are and their preferences. AI selects the right candidates in minutes. Manually extending notes takes many years. Inevitably, this sparked discussions about biases in algorithms and fears of widening socio-economic inequalities. And an equally lively debate centered on the merits of continuous monitoring (associated with high false alarm rates) versus intermittent monitoring. Capitalizing on machine learning and new monitoring technologies is central to HaH models, but Bruce Leff, a geriatrician at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, cautioned that they are enablers rather than solutions, and their design and adoption must are informed and guided by the clinic. need. New regulatory and payment frameworks are needed to scale up HaH programs, and entrenched hospital-oriented medical cultures must be challenged and changed. Clinicians also need training to work in multidisciplinary teams and to empower and support patients’ carers. It is essential to meet patients where they are, the speakers agreed, and to understand their circumstances at home as well as their medical conditions. In Barcelona, ​​nurses undergo formal training before working in our HaH unit, said David Nicholas, a doctor at the University Hospital of Barcelona, ​​which has just launched the first official two-year multidisciplinary master’s program in HaH. After three days of listening to presentations, looking at posters and talking to doctors, I was converted. HaH programs not only can, but certainly should, take over much of the acute care currently provided in hospitals, provided that standards of care are maintained high. But I was also frustrated. A recurring message was that the success of HaH programs depends on buy-in from patients, caregivers and the public. So why were they not invited to attend this meeting? The HaH movement would do well to recognize the value of partnering with patients and caregivers. Not only to inform policy, practice and the research agenda, but to help advocate for a form of care that, given the opportunity I bet most patients would choose. The Patients Association is holding a free webinar on virtual wards: sending the hospital home on 25 May https://www.patients-association.org.uk/Event/virtual-wards-bringing-the-hospital-home