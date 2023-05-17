Biden will leave on Wednesday for a shortened overseas trip to Japan



Hiroshima, Japan

President Joe Biden once hoped his trip to Asia this week would strengthen American alliances, counter China’s influence and prove to Americans he had the stamina for another term in office.

But the trip he planned did not materialize. The impasse over raising the US debt ceiling, which could lead to a first-ever default if not resolved before next month, is proving more urgent.

As Biden leaves Washington on Wednesday for Japan, he skips the previously planned second half of his trip, which included a stop in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Tuesday that the US president spoke with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to inform him that he would postpone the trip and invited the prime minister for an official state visit at a time that would fall agreed by the teams. Albanese later said a summit of Quad leaders in Sydney next week had been canceled after Biden pulled out of the visit, but that talks could still go ahead while the leaders visit Japan. Jean-Pierre added that the team of Presidents engaged with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea.

The political impasse over the borrowing limit doesn’t quite match the image of functioning democracy that Biden has sought to present to the world as he works to restore faith in America and counter the rise of authoritarian regimes.

A US default would further shock an already unstable global economy and, according to Biden’s aides, cause irreparable reputational damage. Only political strife has caused turmoil in the market. It is almost certain to come up in Biden’s discussions with other leaders in Japan, which is hosting this year’s Group of Seven talks in Hiroshima.

The prospect of a US-led global economic meltdown is not exactly what Biden and his team had in mind as they prepared for this year’s summit, which comes at a critical time for the war in Ukraine and amid rising tensions with China. .

Because Japan, the only Asian member of the G7, is hosting this year’s summit, China is expected to loom larger than usual. Biden’s other stops in the South Pacific and Australia were meant to demonstrate American commitment to a region where Beijing’s provocative actions are causing growing concern.

Senior administration officials said Biden’s goal is to come out of the summit demonstrating a shared approach to China among members of the groups, who have not always seemed aligned in the past.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s comments this spring, warning Europe not to be drawn into a US-China conflict over Taiwan, only underscored the divergent views.

Heading into this week’s summit, US officials expressed confidence that unity would emerge, particularly when it comes to condemning China’s coercive economic practices, although they acknowledged that individual countries would make their own decisions.

The symbolism of holding this year’s G7 summit in the riverside city of Hiroshima is hard to miss. The city was leveled in 1945 when the United States dropped the world’s first atomic bomb, killing more than 100,000 people and hastening the end of World War II.

As world leaders gather in the rebuilt downtown, nuclear threats continue in the region from North Korea; in Iran, which is accelerating its nuclear program; and from Russia, whose nuclear strikes have given the war in Ukraine a menacing undercurrent.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the G7 has acted as the main body to pass sanctions on Moscow and push to provide Kiev with increasingly advanced weaponry. In many ways, the war has reinvigorated the bloc, which had struggled in recent years to coalesce around a unifying goal. Bidens aides refer to the G7 as the steering committee for the free world.

Even Japan has embraced the cause of Ukraine, to the surprise of some in the West. Tokyo is in talks to open a NATO liaison office, the first of its kind in Asia, the country’s foreign minister told CNN in an exclusive interview last week, saying the Russian invasion of Ukraine has made the world less stable.



Fourteen months on, however, the invasion is still testing the alliances’ ability to stay united, especially without a clear path to an end to the fighting. Western leaders hope a future Ukrainian counteroffensive could help the country gain leverage in eventual negotiations with Russia, though how, when and where those talks might take place remain undecided.

China has offered to play a role in eventually achieving peace, an offer that was met with deep skepticism in Washington. European leaders have shown more willingness to entertain Beijing’s offer. But a solution remains far.

European G7 members Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak each hosted Zelensky during a tour of the continent last week, pledging billions of dollars in new military aid.

The commitments, which included air defense missiles and attack drones, were a significant boost in military pledges and reflect a growing sense that Europe should take a more central role in arming Ukraine. The United States remains the largest contributor of military aid to Kiev, but how long that support can be sustained remains an open question.

The Bidens’ other leaders will no doubt have noted, with no measure of alarm, the statements made last week by former President Donald Trump during a CNN town hall, casting doubt on his support for Ukraine and pledging to solve the crisis in one day.

According to diplomats and other officials, Trump’s possible return to the White House, or the election of another like-minded Republican, has worried Ukrainian and Western leaders alike. The looming GOP primary and general election that will follow add another layer of uncertainty to a Western alliance that, until now, has remained remarkably united in its support for Zelensky and Ukraine.



As world leaders make their assessments of Biden’s political capital, the ongoing debt ceiling talks provide a timely backdrop to this week’s summit.

I assume that President Biden will say that he is working on it and will do everything he can to avoid it, and it is somewhat inconceivable that the US will default on its debts, and will probably try to secure them that won’t happen, said Matthew Goodman. , senior vice president for economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. Among the G7 partners, there are already questions about what will happen in the elections of 2024. And I am sure that this will be another subject that depends on the discussions.

White House officials insist there remains strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in Congress, and Republican leaders have said the same when asked. But Biden has not sought additional aid money since the GOP took control of the House last year, and Trump’s influence among conservatives in the chamber remains strong, leaving open the possibility that future U.S. aid will come in for far less than the packages. previous.

Biden, for now, remains at the forefront of global diplomatic efforts after Ukraine. But as his re-election bid heats up, some in Europe fear that a combination of domestic distractions and a more isolationist Republican opponent will cause his ability to lead the coalition to wane.

Biden’s advisers envision a different scenario. They believe that Biden’s presence on the world stage can strengthen his standing with voters and see his foreign engagements as opportunities to demonstrate his leadership and resilience. An eight-day swing through Asia, grueling for any president, would have provided a counterpoint to charges from his opponents that Biden is too old to be president.

That was before the trip was cut short.