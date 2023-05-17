International student reveals US education led to dream career – News





An international student graduating this semester said earning his graduate degree at UA Little Rock and finding a new career as a data engineer has been a dream come true. As I approach graduation, I am excited about my future plans to move to Arizona and work as a data engineer for a large financial company, American Express, said Ifeanyichukwu Umoga, who will graduate with a master’s degree in information science. Entering as an international student is like a dream come true for me. I am so excited to graduate and see what awaits me. A native of Nigeria, Umoga earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronic engineering from Landmark University and worked as an information technology support engineer for Ehealth4everyone in Abuja, Nigeria. After Brother Umogas earned a master’s degree in computer science from UA Little Rock, the engineer did some research and decided that the information science program was a perfect match for his interest. As an international student, I was initially apprehensive about the move, but quickly found that UA Little Rock became my second home, Umoga said. My university experience was anything but positive and exciting. The classes I took were detailed and eye-opening, giving me valuable knowledge and skills. Feeling fortunate for his good experiences in Arkansas, Umoga wanted to give back. As a member of Baptist College Ministry, Umoga volunteered on disaster relief trips. He also volunteered at the Family Assistance Center, helping distribute relief materials to people affected by the EF3 tornado that hit central Arkansas on March 31. At UA Little Rock, Umoga worked as a graduate research assistant at the Center for Social Media and Online Behavioral Studies (COSMOS), where he analyzed social media data to track the spread of misinformation online, as well as collect blog data. understand online discourse within the Indo-Pacific region. This experience allowed me to improve my data engineering skills and work on exciting projects, said Umoga. I also had the opportunity to intern at Roku Inc. during the summer, which gave me real-world experience in the field of information science. I was a QA test engineer with the technology team in Austin. The city is so fast paced and it was exciting to see another part of America.





