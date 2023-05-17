Marriott International promotes Brian Povinelli to Senior Vice President, Global Head of Marketing and Brand





The expanded role includes overseeing brand management to increase customer preference for the company’s portfolio of premium, select service and longer-stay brands BETHESDA, Md., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott International, Inc . (Nasdaq:Tues.) is announcing the appointment of Brian Povinelli Senior Vice President, Global Head of Marketing and Brand. Povinelli, who has been with Marriott since buying Starwood Hotels in September 2016will lead the company’s overall marketing strategy as well as the end-to-end guest experience for Marriott’s 22 Premium, Select & Longer-stay brands.

Brian Povinelli

“We are excited to bring Brian’s strategic skills, creativity and proven track record of designing transformative and world-class marketing and guest experience programs to this new role,” said. Peggy Roe, Executive Vice President and Chief Consumer Officer. “He has successfully led our portfolio marketing strategy in recent years, and adding guest experience to his role will ensure that every consumer touchpoint is thoughtfully and effectively envisioned and executed.” Under Povinelli’s expanded role, he will oversee a wide range of teams including Content Marketing, Loyalty Marketing, Portfolio Marketing, Goal Driven Marketing, Demand Generation Marketing in the US and Canada, Partnership Marketing, Premium brand marketing and select service and brand management and Riott Haus. Marriott’s in-house creative agency. “Having led marketing and guest experience for the past sixteen years in the hospitality industry, I welcome the opportunity to lead an integrated team to orchestrate an end-to-end guest experience,” said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Marketing and Brand. “This is an incredible opportunity to position Marriott as a complete travel marketplace that will inspire and deliver transformative travel experiences for consumers, whether they want to book a hotel or vacation rental, go on a cruise with us or indulge in once-in-a-lifetime Marriott Bonvoy Moments and more.” Povinelli joined Marriott seven years ago as Senior Vice President, Global Brand Leader for the Premium Distinctive Brands Group. For the past two and a half years he has held the role of Senior Vice President, Global Brand, Portfolio and Loyalty Marketing at Marriott. Previously, he spent ten years with Starwood Hotels helping to reposition and grow the Westin, Sheraton and Le Meridien brands – now among Marriott’s 31 brands. Prior to that, Povinelli held advertising and marketing leadership positions for seven years at Reebok after beginning his career at advertising agencies in the US and London. He is a graduate in James Madison University where he earned a BBA in Marketing. Povinelli will continue to be based at Marriott International’s headquarters in Bethesda, MD. SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

