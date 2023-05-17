Fossils reveal butterfly ‘tree of life’ and origins

Sign up for CNN’s Science of Miracles newsletter. Explore the universe with news of fascinating discoveries, scientific advances and more.





The world’s largest butterfly tree of life is helping researchers determine where winged insects originated when they first appeared on Earth about 100 million years ago.

During the age of the dinosaurs, some moths switched from nocturnal to diurnal flight, evolving to take advantage of nectar from flowers that co-evolved with bees.

Scientists first discovered in 2019 how this single shift in daytime activity served as an evolutionary turning point for all butterfly species. But researchers had yet to uncover the full story of the nearly 19,000 species of butterflies that exist around the world.

A global team of scientists began work on an ambitious project in 2015 to assemble a detailed model tracing the evolutionary history and species relationships of butterflies. Together, the researchers collected DNA from nearly 2,300 species from 90 countries representing all butterfly families.

The researchers used four supercomputers in Europe and the United States to process the data, tracking the feeding habits and migration of butterfly species over time.

The teams’ findings, published Monday in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolutionshowed that butterflies originally originated in what is now North and Central America.

The research is a first step in a larger project about the butterfly species and could act as a resource for future studies, said the study’s lead author, Akito Kawahara, curator of lepidoptera at the Florida Museum of Natural History.

Butterflies face many threats due to the climate crisis, including habitat destruction and global warming, which is causing some species to migrate to new environments. Understanding different butterfly populations and species can help scientists and conservationists better protect the insects and their habitats.

The geographic origin of the butterflies was unexpected because previous hypotheses had supported the idea that they came from present-day Australia or Asia.

At the center of the study were the rare fossils of butterflies. These precious remains of early butterflies are hard to find because the insects have thin, fragile wings and wiry hairs, none of which preserve as well as bones in the fossil record.

The fossil samples provided researchers with genetic mile markers, helping them determine when critical events in butterfly evolution occurred.

We used multiple fossils for the study to calibrate specific parts of the tree, Kawahara said. But most butterfly fossils are poorly preserved, so we could only include about 10-15 fossils in our study that we trusted based on paleontological research.

Butterfly DNA painted a dramatic portrait of how winged insects came into existence around the world over time. While some populations traveled seemingly impossible distances, others remained in place as the continents shifted around them.

When butterflies first appeared in Central America and western North America, a major seaway divided North America into two regions. North and South America were also separated by sea, and Mexico, the US, Canada, and Russia were all joined by land.

Some butterfly species took an extended scenic route to Africa by moving across the Bering Land Bridge from North America and taking root first in Asia, where they spread throughout Southeast Asia, then migrated to the Middle East and the Peninsula Somalia in East Africa. Butterflies also reached India, an isolated island at the time, despite being surrounded by open sea.

Butterflies lived on the edge of western Asia for a long time, perhaps as long as 45 million years, before migrating to Europe. While researchers aren’t sure what caused the delay, the extended pause is still noticeable.

Europe doesn’t have many butterfly species compared to other parts of the world, and the ones it does have can often be found elsewhere, Kawahara said. Many butterflies in Europe are also found in Siberia and Asia, for example.

The researchers were also surprised to find that the butterflies reached Australia, which was still connected to Antarctica when the insects appeared there. Given that Antarctica was once a warmer environment millions of years ago due to warmer global temperatures, it’s likely that butterflies once lived there and crossed over to Australia before it split off into its own continent.

The scientists were also interested in learning about the plants the butterflies relied on for their survival, as the evolution of these plants would also affect how the insects changed over time. But there was no particular source of plants for the researchers’ work, so they carefully collected their own.

In many cases, the information we needed existed in field guides that had not been digitized and were written in different languages, Kawahara said. It’s also the most difficult study I’ve been a part of, and it took a massive effort from people all over the world to complete.

The database, now available to the public, is the result of information translated and transcribed from books, websites and museum collections.

Most of the modern butterfly families were already around 66 million years ago when the dinosaurs became extinct due to an asteroid impact.

Butterflies diversified along with the plants they relied on, and butterfly families all seemed to gravitate to a specific plant group.

“We looked at this association over evolutionary time, and in almost every butterfly family, bean plants turned out to be the ancestral hosts,” Kawahara said. This was also true of the ancestors of all butterflies.

Over time, bean plants have become attractive to bees, hummingbirds, flies and mammals, and butterflies have since diversified their diet to include a wealth of plants. But the early relationship between butterflies and bean plants helped winged insects become one of the largest groups of insects in the world, according to study co-author Pamela Soltis, professor and distinguished curator at the Florida Museum of Natural History.

The evolution of butterflies and flowering plants has been inevitably intertwined since the former’s origin, and the close relationship between them has resulted in extraordinary diversification events in both lineages, Soltis said in a statement.

For Kawahara, the monumental effort also represented his evolutionary path.

This project was a childhood dream, Kawahara said. I have loved watching butterflies since I was very young and I was lucky enough to be able to do this project with so many amazing butterfly scientists from all over the world. I hope more children spend time outside to observe nature and continue to follow their dreams. Dedication can lead to great things!