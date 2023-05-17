The wealthy Group of Seven (G7) countries owe low- and middle-income countries $13.3 trillion in aid and undisbursed funds for climate action, new analysis by Oxfam reveals ahead of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

Despite defaulting on what they owe, the G7 countries and their rich bankers are demanding that the countries of the Global South pay $232 million a day in debt repayment by 2028. This money could otherwise be spent on health care, education, gender equality and social protection, too. such as addressing the impacts of climate change.

The rich G7 countries like to portray themselves as saviours, but they are operating with a deadly double standard, they play by one set of rules while their former colonies are forced to play by another. It’s as I say, not as I do, said Oxfam International interim executive director Amitabh Behar. It is the rich world that owes the Global South. The help they promised decades ago but never delivered. The huge costs of climate damage caused by their reckless burning of fossil fuels. Immense wealth built on colonialism and slavery.

The G7 leaders are meeting at a time when billions of workers face real wage cuts and impossible increases in the prices of basic things like food. Global hunger has increased for the fifth year in a row, while extreme wealth and extreme poverty have risen simultaneously for the first time in 25 years.

Every day, the Global South pays hundreds of millions of dollars to the G7 and their rich bankers. This has to stop. It is time to call the G7 hypocrisy for what it is: an attempt to avoid responsibility and preserve the neo-colonial status quo, Behar said.

Despite a commitment last month by the G7 to phase out fossil fuels faster, Germany is now demanding that G7 leaders approve public investment in gas. It is estimated that the G7 owes low- and middle-income countries $8.7 trillion for the devastating losses and damages caused by their excessive carbon emissions, particularly in the Global South. After 30 years of deadlock, rich countries agreed at COP26 to create a loss and damage fund. But big questions remain about how it will work.

G7 governments are also collectively failing to meet a long-standing pledge by rich countries to provide $100 billion a year from 2020 to 2025 to help poorer countries deal with climate change.

In 1970, rich countries agreed to provide 0.7 percent of their gross national income (GNI) in aid. Since then, G7 countries have left a total of $4.49 trillion outstanding for the world’s poorest countries, more than half of what was promised.

That money could be transformative, Behar said. It could have paid for children to go to school, hospitals and life-saving medicines, improved access to water, better roads, agriculture and food security, and much more. The G7 must pay its dues. This has nothing to do with benevolence or charity, it is a moral obligation.

Some 258 million people in 58 countries are currently experiencing acute hunger, 34 percent more than last year. In East Africa alone, drought and conflict have left a record 36 million people facing extreme hunger, almost equal to the population of Canada. Oxfam estimates that up to two people are likely to die of starvation every minute in Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan.

The wealth of the world’s 260 food billionaires has increased by $381 billion since 2020. Synthetic fertilizer corporations increased their profits by ten times on average in 2022. According to the IMF, the 48 countries most affected by the global food crisis face with an additional $9 billion in import bills in 2022 and 2023.

The G7 is home to 1,123 billionaires with a combined fortune of $6.5 trillion. Their wealth has grown in real terms by 45 percent over the past ten years. A wealth tax on G7 millionaires starting at just 2 percent and 5 percent on billionaires could generate $900 billion a year. This is money that could be used to help ordinary people in the G7 countries and the Global South who are facing rising prices and falling wages.

Oxfam calls on G7 governments to immediately:

Cancel the debts of low- and middle-income countries that need it.

Return to the aid target of 0.7 percent of GNI, pay off aid arrears and meet their commitment to provide $100 billion a year to help the poorest countries deal with climate change.

Bring in new taxes on wealthy individuals and corporations.

Accelerate the reallocation of at least $100 billion of existing Special Drawing Rights (SDR) issuance to low- and middle-income countries and commit to at least two new issuances of $650 billion by 2030.

Oxfam reckons that at least an additional $27.4 trillion is needed between now and 2030

fill funding gaps in health, education, social protection and climate change in low-lying countries and

middle income countries. This equates to an annual financial gap of $3.9 trillion. For more information, download Oxfams brief The false economy: Financial magic won’t pay the bill for a just and sustainable future.

Oxfams big satirical heads are back. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other G7 leaders will make an appearance in London’s Trafalgar Square on May 17 (8:30-10:00 BST) highlighting their lack of action to tackle the devastating hunger crisis in East Africa, regardless of the G7. Leaders pledged to end hunger when they met in the UK two years ago. Big heads will ignore the six-foot-tall letters spelling out URI with a giant LED screen playing Oxfams F to Famine film.

Oxfams analysis found that top CEOs received a real pay rise of 9 percent in 2022, while workers worldwide received a pay cut of 3 percent.

Germany is pushing for the G7 to approval of public investments in the gas sectorr. In April, the G7 agreed to accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuels.

In 2009, rich countries agreed to provide $100 billion a year by 2020 to help poorer countries deal with climate change. This deadline was then extended to 2025, with the aim of setting a new global climate finance target by 2025.

Although G7 ministers recently reconfirmed their existence commitment to meet the climate finance target, Oxfam estimates that the G7 could have accumulated a shortfall of up to $72 billion in its fair share of the $100 billion target between 2020 and 2023. To make matters worse, most of the money was provided in the form of loans often at market rates adding to the debt crisis in low and middle income countries.

According to the World Food Programmes Global report on the food crisis (GRFC), 258 million people in 58 countries and territories faced acute food insecurity at crisis levels or worse (IPC/CH Phase 3-5) in 2022, up from 193 million people in 53 countries and territories in 2021.

Synthetic fertilizer corporations increased their earnings by ten times on average in 2022.

According to the IMFThe 48 countries most affected by the global food crisis face an additional $9 billion in import bills in 2022 and 2023.