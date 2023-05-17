Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a joint press conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (May 2023)

Please scroll down for transcript from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s comments.



* * * * *

President Ramaphosa

ladies and gentleman

Good day everyone.

I thank the President for inviting me to visit South Africa and for his very warm hospitality. President Ramaphosa is a good friend of Singapore. He visited in 2016 as Vice President and we last met in Bali in November on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. And I am very happy to finally have the opportunity to visit this beautiful country and reconnect with the President.

When he visited Singapore in 2016, the President said that a brighter day was dawning in Africa and he invited the people of Singapore to enjoy his warmth with South Africa. And indeed, Singapore is happy to be a partner in South Africa’s growth. South Africa is one of the largest economies on the continent and a member of the G20.

So we had a good discussion about our bilateral cooperation and in the context of the global situation and regional opportunities in Asia and Africa. I thank the President for briefing him on his thoughts on the situation in Ukraine and his plans for a peace mission, together with other African leaders in Moscow and Kiev, in order to pursue or encourage the parties to engage in ways to escalated and worked towards a peaceful resolution of the dispute.

I explained to the President Singapore’s perspective on the war in Ukraine and how we saw it as a matter of fundamental principle. That the UN Charter must be upheld, the orders must be sacred, that one country cannot invade another with impunity. And it cannot be something, when it happens, it cannot be something that is accepted or approved, but a clear disapproval must be given, which is why Singapore has taken such a stand on the Russian invasion of Ukraine to oppose and condemn. it, at the United Nations, as well as internationally, and took targeted sanctions against Russia on this target. It is an attitude which is based on principles. It is a position that we have maintained regardless of who the aggressor is and without sense of being hostile to the participating countries.

We remain friends with Russia. But we cannot approve of what has been done. In the same way that we are friends with America and have been for a very long time. But when America invaded Grenada in 1983, Singapore came out and voted against it in the United Nations and voted to condemn the invasion of Grenada. So it is a principled stance and aims to maintain a consistent foreign policy based on principles and maintain the agency and an independent line from Singapore in international affairs.

So I think we understand each other well and this is the general framework within which we are able to continue our bilateral cooperation.

In fact, bilaterally, South Africa is Singapore’s largest partner in sub-Saharan Africa.

Our partnership is supported by strong economic ties. Our bilateral trade has grown by over 60 percent since 2018. We have accumulated about 13.5 billion South African Rand of investment in South Africa, which is almost one billion Singapore dollars. And there are many Singaporean companies here in a wide range of industries, including agribusiness, urban solutions, hospitality, manufacturing, ports and logistics, as well as innovation and technology. I brought a business delegation of 17 companies from Singapore to visit South Africa. They are keen to pursue long-term opportunities and partnerships with their counterparts here. And I look forward to the business roundtable that the President and I will hold this afternoon with South African and Singaporean companies.

Our connections between people are also very important. We have direct flight services between the two countries. We support each other to develop our human capital. Over 1,000 South African officials have participated in capacity building programs under the Singapore Cooperation Program (SCP). And last year, we also launched the Singapore-Africa Partnership, which includes priority placements, customized courses and postgraduate scholarships in Singapore. We hope that our friends in Africa – including South Africa – will find it relevant and we will benefit from it.

We can still do much more to strengthen the bond between our two countries. More flight services, more trade and investment, more digital connectivity, more people-to-people connections.

We just signed, as you saw, two bilateral cooperation agreements. The Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) MoU will increase collaboration between our digital agencies; The Skills Development Memorandum will deepen our tradition of sharing experiences and best practices in education and training.

This friendship has come a long way. In 1992, Mr. Lee Kuan Yew visited South Africa. A year later, our two countries established diplomatic relations. Later that decade, in 1997, President Mandela visited Singapore. To commemorate that visit, we dedicated a Giant Cola tree to the President. The tree stands tall and strong even today, as our friendship and cooperation continues to grow and strengthen. So I look forward to working with the President and his administration to continue to advance our bilateral relationship. And the President has accepted my invitation to visit Singapore again and I look forward to welcoming him to Singapore before long.

Thank you very much.

* * * * *

Speech by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong,

Dear Ministers,

Members of the media,

Ladies and gentleman,

Prime Minister Lee and I have just concluded productive discussions during his first Official Visit to South Africa.

This is an important year, as we are celebrating 30 years of diplomatic relations between South Africa and Singapore.

It was a pleasure to discuss areas of mutual interest and explore ways to strengthen our bilateral relations, cooperation and partnership.

We believe there is significant potential to further develop our economic partnership.

This is evident in the business delegation that accompanied Prime Minister Lee, made up of representatives from a range of sectors, including ports, logistics, healthcare and biomedical, food production and engineering.

Prime Minister Lee and I will have an opportunity later today to participate in a business roundtable with some of these business people.

Our two countries share a common interest in promoting economic growth, social development and prosperity for our citizens. It is in this spirit that we have worked together to strengthen our ties.

This visit gave South Africa and Singapore an opportunity to discuss areas of cooperation that are strongly focused in the future.

This includes cooperation in the areas of digitalisation, communication and technology, water and sanitation and skills development, among others.

We have also agreed to deepen our cooperation in science and innovation.

This was also an opportunity to express our appreciation to the Government of Singapore for their support over the years in training South African civil servants.

We discussed South Africa’s application to become a Sectoral Dialogue Partner with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN.

The ASEAN region’s global role has grown over the past five decades, creating the sixth largest market in the world.

Further deepening of cooperation between South Africa and ASEAN would open up opportunities in various fields, such as trade, infrastructure development, technology transfer, education, science, innovation and tourism.

While we discussed several areas of bilateral cooperation, this visit has also provided an opportunity to discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest and concern.

These include developments on the African continent, in particular the operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area and the potential it offers to local and international investors.

We discussed the current instability in international relations and the global economy. We agreed on the need for all countries to work together to develop comprehensive, just and sustainable solutions to conflicts, climate change, pandemics and other challenges.

I had the opportunity to brief Prime Minister Lee on South Africa’s position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Over the weekend, I presented a peace mission of African leaders to President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during separate phone conversations.

Central to our discussions are efforts to find a peaceful solution to the devastating conflict in Ukraine, its cost in human lives and its impact on the African continent.

In this regard, I presented the initiative on behalf of the African heads of state, from Zambia, Senegal, Congo, Uganda, Egypt and South Africa.

The two leaders agreed to host the mission and African heads of state, both in Moscow and Kiev.

I agreed with President Putin and President Zelenskyy to start preparations for engagements with African heads of state. The Secretary General of the United Nations was informed and welcomed the initiative.

Prime Minister Lee, I am grateful that we had the opportunity to discuss these and other issues of importance to our countries and to the wider global community.

I would like to thank Prime Minister Lee for the very productive discussions and his commitment to building stronger ties between our countries.

I thank you.