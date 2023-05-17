The meetings of the deputy Lawrence Wong in Beijing (May 2023)





Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Lawrence Wong began the Beijing leg of his visit to China today. Vice Premier Wong called on the Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Li Qiang, during which they reaffirmed the long and strong Singapore-China relationship, which has recently been upgraded to a “High-Quality Comprehensive Future “. -Oriented Partnership” (). Both sides appreciated the comprehensive range and growth of our bilateral cooperation, which includes our three government-to-government projects in Suzhou, Tianjin and Chongqing; China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City; Singapore-China (Shenzhen) Smart City Initiative; our eight provincial business councils, as well as other institutionalized platforms such as the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC), the Singapore-China Leadership Forum, the Social Governance Forum and the Singapore-China Legal and Judicial Roundtable. Vice Premier Wong and Premier Li exchanged views on how both sides can further enhance cooperation, especially in new areas such as digitalization, energy and sustainability. They also agreed on the need for more people-to-people exchanges and the importance of restoring flight connectivity and easing people flows. Vice Premier Wong also met with Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Ding Xuexiang, who hosted him for dinner. They reaffirmed the continued importance of the JCBC as the culminating platform for overseeing and providing strategic direction for bilateral cooperation. They were also looking forward to co-headlining the 19thth JCBC in China later this year. Vice Premier Wong and Vice Premier Ding discussed ways to maintain the positive momentum in bilateral cooperation and deepen cooperation in both traditional and developing areas, including trade and investment, finance and capital markets, digital economy and green development. They also discussed how bilateral projects can have a demonstration effect in third countries, including the Belt and Road Initiative. Vice Premier Wong and Vice Premier Ding further spoke about the key moments of our bilateral cooperation. Tianjin Eco-City marks its 15th anniversaryth anniversary this year, while Suzhou Industrial Park will commemorate its 30thth anniversary next year. Both sides agreed on the importance of continuously updating these bilateral projects in accordance with the evolving requirements and needs of our respective countries. Vice Premier Wong and Vice Premier Ding looked forward to the signing of the Protocol of Subsequent Negotiations of the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement this year, after its substantive completion on April 1, 2023. They also welcomed the good progress made in the implementation of the Comprehensive Agreement Regional Economic Partnership (RCEP), and in the ongoing negotiations to improve the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area. Vice Premier Wong expressed support in principle for China’s interest in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which would require China to abide by the CPTPP’s high standards rules and commitments of comprehensive market access. This should also be resolved between China and all CPTPP members on the basis of consensus. Vice Premier Wong welcomed China’s application for the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA) in accordance with the agreement’s rules and procedures. Vice Premier Wong was also hosted for lunch by Finance Minister Liu Kun. They reaffirmed the strong and long-term partnership between the Ministries of Finance and Central Banks of Singapore and China. This year scored 10th anniversary of Singapore’s RMB clearing, and both sides expected greater connectivity between capital markets. They also explored opportunities for Singapore and China to increase financial cooperation both bilaterally and in multilateral platforms such as ASEAN+3 and G20. Vice Premier Wong will meet with the Minister of the Central Organization Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Li Ganjie tomorrow. . . . . . PRIME SINGAPORE MAY 16, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pmo.gov.sg/Newsroom/DPM-Lawrence-Wong-meetings-in-Beijing-16-May-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos