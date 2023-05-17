UK calls for safe and unimpeded humanitarian access and funding to Yemen: UK statement to Security Council





Thank you President. Let me start by thanking Special Envoy Grundberg for your briefing, but also for the very hard work of your teams. And Ms. Wosornu and Ms. Al-Eryani for your briefings as well. I would like to begin by welcoming the strong progress towards resolving the major threat posed by the FSO oil tanker and the risk of over a million barrels of oil leaking into the Red Sea. In recent days, both vessels and service vehicles have arrived near the construction site. And most importantly, following the joint UK-Holland fundraising event earlier this month, the UN has announced that it has enough funds to start the emergency operation to transfer the oil from the ship. But as Ms. Wosornu said, there is more work to be done. I’m sure none of us want to fundraise for the $20 billion required to clean up if we are unable to avert a catastrophic spill. The UN requires $43 million to fully complete the operation, and we all have a stake in permanently solving this ticking time bomb for the environment, for global trade, for millions of local livelihoods, and for the delivery of life-saving aid in Yemen. President, the United Kingdom welcomes positive work by all parties to build on the terms of the ceasefire in Yemen over the past year. We call on all parties to continue to engage constructively and creatively and negotiate in good faith, towards a lasting and comprehensive peace for the Yemeni people. The recent delegations of Saudi Arabia and Oman to Sanaa represented valuable steps towards achieving a comprehensive ceasefire. I call on the parties to engage constructively and with a spirit of compromise. Our focus must be on recognizing that all Yemenis must have access to all sources of income. A comprehensive peace process under the auspices of the UN is the only way to end this terrible war. I am also reassured by the unity that this Council continues to demonstrate. I hope we can continue to work together towards our common goal of finding peace in Yemen. Finally, I echo Ms. Wosornu’s concerns. Despite relative peace in Yemen over the past year, 21.6 million people, or two-thirds of the population, remain in dire humanitarian need. While I welcome OCHA’s efforts to ensure unrestricted humanitarian access; we continue to see, as we have heard, obstacles to the free movement of women; for independent monitoring and evaluation; and for fair selection of service providers. The humanitarian response is already facing severe funding challenges. These obstacles pose an additional and entirely avoidable burden on humanitarian efforts and ultimately on the people of Yemen. Thank you President.

