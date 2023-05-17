Italy floods: At least eight dead in Emilia Romagna region as river levels continue to rise





At least eight people have been killed by massive flooding and landslides in the northern Italian region of Emilia Romagna, with more than 13,000 residents forced to evacuate, according to local authorities.

Three people died in the city of Forli, one died in a landslide in Cesenate and a married couple died in the village of Ronta di Cesena, according to those present at an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. Two others died during the night.

Regional president Stefano Bonaccini said 3,000 people were evacuated from Bologna, 5,000 from Faenza and another 5,000 from Ravenna.

Our thoughts go out to the eight victims and several missing. All the condolences of the Region go to them and their families, he said.

Emilia Romagna’s vice president, Irene Priolo, told reporters that the rain was easing but river levels were still rising, according to Reuters.

The region, which has suffered from a prolonged drought, is under red alert, the highest level of warning or state of emergency for life-threatening weather events. The Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna, scheduled for this weekend, has been canceled and the site has been evacuated.

Fourteen rivers burst their banks in the region, forcing people in towns such as Cesena to climb onto the roofs of their buildings to escape the incoming water, Reuters reported. Firefighters rescued them with helicopters or rafts.

A total of 600 firefighters have been deployed from across Italy to help with evacuations in the region after Italy’s longest river, the Po, burst its banks, the Italian Civil Protection Department said in a tweet.

Residents in numerous areas across the region, including the city of Bologna, were asked not to leave their homes.

The city of Ravenna has also been severely affected. It was probably the worst night in the history of Romagna, Ravenna Mayor Michele de Pascale told RAI public radio, according to Reuters, saying 5,000 people had been evacuated from his city alone overnight.

Ravenna is not known for the damage it sustained, he added.

Tweeting on Tuesday evening, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her full sympathy for those affected by the floods, adding that the government is ready to step in with the necessary assistance.

That promise was echoed by Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani in a tweet on Wednesday morning, saying the government will do whatever is necessary to help everyone from evacuees to those who have lost crops due to of floods.

In the neighboring eastern region of Le Marche, also hit hard by the floods, 200 firefighters have been mobilized for rescue efforts in the past 24 hours, according to the Vigili del Fuoco fire service.

The torrential rains come after months of drought that parched the land, which meteorologists say has reduced its capacity to absorb water, exacerbating the flooding, according to Reuters.

Water levels in northern Italy’s Lake Garda fell to record levels in February, with Venice experiencing unusually low tides.

From prolonged droughts to severe floods, the intensity of water-related disasters around the world has increased over the past two decades as global temperatures soared to record levels, according to recent research.

The study by NASA scientists published in March in the journal Nature Water found that increasingly frequent, widespread and intense droughts and floods were more strongly linked to higher global temperatures than to changing weather patterns, such as El Nio and La Nia. This suggests that these intense events will increase as the climate crisis accelerates, the study says.

Formula 1 has announced the cancellation of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix due to heavy flooding in the region, citing safety concerns.

In a statement shared on Twitter, she said it would be unfair to put further pressure on local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time.

On Tuesday, Formula 1 staff were asked to leave the race site as a precaution, an F1 source told CNN.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is ​​the first event of the Formula 1 season in Europe and was scheduled to take place this weekend.