The big city regeneration program taking place at Lincoln Lincolnshire County Council





Last week in May sees the start of extensive improvements starting at eight locations.

Clr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “We are pleased that these improvement works are continuing. “At a cost of nearly £400,000 we are able to make a number of good roads in such a way as to immediately benefit travel through these parts of the city.” Dates and times All works will take place overnight with the exception of Barrats Close which will be completed in day shifts. Orchard Road: May 25 – May 29 Minster Yard: 30 May – 31 May Langworthgate / Greetwell Gate / Eastgate / St Leonards Lane: June 1 – June 9 Barrats closure: June 12 (1 day) Lane Chapel: June 13 – June 15 The works will take place from 19.00 to 06.00 with the exception of Barrats Close which will take place from 07.30 to 17.00. Traffic management There will be no street parking during the entire construction period. Resident access will be maintained although delays may be expected. Traffic management operatives will be on hand to help with any queries and ensure residents are kept safe during these works. For the Minster Yard scheme, the one-way system will be suspended to allow residents access via Eastgate. Detour route Detour routes will be as follows: Orchard Road: Southbound via West Parade / The Avenue / Newland. Northbound via Newland / The Avenue / Yarborough Road (at roundabout) / Yarborough Road / West Parade. Minster Yard: Priory Gate / North Gate / Church Lane / Bail Gate / Eastgate / Minster Yard (suspended one way). Eastgate / Greetwell Gate / Langworth Gate / St Leonards Lane: Wragby Road / Lee Road / Nettleham Road / Northgate. Barratt’s Close: This is a roadblock, so there is no detour. Chapel Lane: Westgate / Burton Road / Rasen Lane / Newport / Bailgate. Location of works Works will be carried out in Orchard Street, Minster Yard, Langworth Gate, Greetwell Gate, Eastgate, St Leonards Lane, Barrats Close and Chapel Lane. Cllr Davies added: “Improving these roads will be a dramatic improvement for these areas of the city. “We will complete these works as soon as possible, but there will be some unavoidable disruptions while our crew continue the program. “I would like to thank everyone affected for their patience and understanding during the duration of these works.” For up-to-date information on this and other roadworks, please visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.

