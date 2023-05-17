UC Irvine to participate in Hillel International’s Campus Climate Initiative – UCI News





Irvine, California, May 17, 2023 The University of California, Irvine will join Hillel International’s Campus Climate Initiative. Campus administrators will receive training and resources to create a positive environment for Jewish students. UCI is the first campus in the UC system to participate in the Hillels CCI, as well as the first college in Orange County and the third in the state. The rise of anti-Semitism both nationally and internationally is a major urgent issue that must be faced. Building on our existing strong and ongoing efforts to combat anti-Semitism, we are proud to take the next step by joining Hillel International, said UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman. We look forward to this significant expansion of our partnership with Hillel as we work together to create a safe and vibrant community for Jewish students to thrive. In 2020, Hillel International created the CCI to partner with higher education administrators. The initiative recognizes that key leaders play an important role in bringing about broad-based educational and policy change on campus and that university-Hillel collaborations can catalyze advances that benefit all students. The CCI model involves the partnership between the college or university administration, the local Hillel, and the CCI team. The Anti-Defamation League reported 219 anti-Semitic incidents on more than 130 college and university campuses across the country in 2022, a 41 percent increase from 155 incidents in 2021. UCI will integrate into CCI’s comprehensive program of diversity, equality and its wider inclusion. foster a campus climate in which Jewish students feel comfortable expressing their identity without anti-Semitism, harassment, or marginalization. The program provides administrators with a 16-month educational curriculum through which to explore the experiences of Jewish students on campus, as well as tools for assessing the current campus climate. It also supports the development and implementation of action plans aimed at creating a more inclusive environment for all students. CCI provides data-driven solutions for higher education professionals to address the very real challenges Jewish students face on their campuses, said Lisa Armony, executive director of Hillel Internationals Campus Climate Initiative. Addressing anti-Semitism on campus not only benefits Jewish students, but also helps cultivate a campus climate where all students can engage in respectful learning and discourse. We appreciate UC Irvine’s commitment and know it will be a valuable partner to the more than 40 colleges and universities in the US and Canada that have participated in this program. The Hillel Campus Climate Initiative will be administered under UCI’s Office of Inclusive Excellence, which works campus-wide on anti-Semitism through its Countering Extremism initiative. These efforts aim to promote tolerance and appreciation of cultural and religious pluralism at UCI. About University of California, Irvine: Founded in 1965, UCI is a member of the prestigious Association of American Universities and is ranked among the nation’s top 10 public universities by US News & World Report. The campus has produced five Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievements, leading research, innovation and mascot of Anteater. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 36,000 students and offers 222 degree programs. It is located in one of the safest and most economically vibrant communities in the world and is Orange County’s second largest employer, contributing $7 billion annually to the local economy and $8 billion statewide. For more on UCI, visit www.uci.edu. Media access: Radio programs/stations may, for a fee, use an ISDN line on campus to interview UCI faculty and experts, subject to availability and university approval. For more UCI news, visit news.uci.edu. Additional resources for journalists can be found at communications.uci.edu/for-journalists.

