International
Marshall students participate in international cyber exercise Locked Shields
Eight Marshall University students participated last month in the largest international cyber defense exercise, run virtually by NATO’s Cyber Defense Center of Excellence in Tallinn, Estonia. The students traveled to Morgantown to partner with the US Blue Team for the exercise, hosted by the West Virginia National Guard under the leadership of the Defense Information Systems Agency.
This was the second year Marshall participated, along with students from West Virginia University, West Virginia Tech, the University of Hawaii and the University of Maryland Global Campus. They joined 180 cyber experts and representatives from federal and state agencies, taking on the role of a national cyber rapid response team set to help the country deal with a large-scale cyber incident.
In this exercise, our students join top-level professionals for a hands-on learning experience that we can’t teach in the classroom, said Bill Gardner, interim dean and director of the university’s forensics and cybersecurity program.
The team was one of 24 Blue Teams from 28 countries that joined the friendly cyber competition, in which they demonstrated their skills in reporting incidents, executing strategic decisions and solving forensic, legal and media challenges. Teams were judged on how well they defended their networks while following the game’s rules of engagement.
Marshall students who participated included Jack McFee, AJ Clark, Ethan Endes, Sam Adkins, Ezekiel Bennet, Emma Meadows, Hannah Carrol and Jaslin Giron. All are students in the Marshalls Cyber Forensics & Security Program.
We were extremely grateful to the West Virginia National Guard and the Defense Information Security Agency for this incredible opportunity for our students. Students applied what they learned in our classrooms and labs under extremely realistic conditions, said John Sammons, associate director of Marshall University’s Institute for Cyber Security. They also gain valuable experience in teamwork, communication and working under pressure.”
Marshall cyber student Emma Meadows explained that participating in Locked Shields was an incredible experience.
The simulated live fire environment was unlike anything I had ever encountered before and gave me an opportunity to apply the tools and techniques I learned in the classroom, Meadows said. Being able to test my skills in such a realistic scenario was extremely rewarding. I will say that one of my favorite parts was using the tools I discovered participating in the National Cyber League (NCL). Seeing the real world application of participating in cyber competitions was really interesting to me.”
According to student Jaslin Giron, working alongside experts was an incredible opportunity and a valuable chance to sharpen the skills learned in the classroom.
I was able to help more than I expected and help our team progress through the assignments. When I couldn’t help, I would watch the more experienced contestants how they completed the forensics section of the competition, Giron said.
During my participation in Locked Shields, I learned a lot about cyber defense tactics, techniques and procedures, said Marshall student AJ Clark. I gained experience in responding to attacks and understanding the complexities and challenges involved in coordinating a response to such attacks. I also learned about the importance of communication, collaboration and teamwork in cyber defense operations.”
Team USA, led by West Virginia, finished 16th and accomplished several important measures during training.
There were a number of objectives we accomplished by participating in Locked Shields 2023, said Maj. Bill Keber, the US Blue Team leader for Locked Shields 2023. First, we built interagency, intergovernmental and multinational cyber response relationships through the execution of this the exercise. We also built a framework to share innovative and emerging cyber defense best practices and partnered with the next generation of the cyber workforce through student engagement at the collegiate level. Overall, I couldn’t be happier with how training went this year and we look forward to improving our skills and competing in 2024.
For more information about the Marshalls Institute for Cyber Security, visit https://www.marshall.edu/cyber/. To learn more about cybersecurity programs at Marshall, visit www.marshall.edu/cfs andhttps://www.marshall.edu/cecs/bs-in-computer-and-information-security/.
###
Photo Caption:
Marshall students participated in Locked Shields 2023 in Morgantown with representatives from the Defense Information Systems Agency and other colleges.
Left to right, back row: Christie Richards (DISA), Ezekiel Bennett, Andrew Clark IV, Emma Meadows, Jennifer Augustine (DISA), Jaslin Giron and Sam Adkins.
Front row: Lisa Hines-Simmons (DISA), John McFee, Hannah Carroll and Ethan Endres.
