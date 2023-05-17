Highway construction season is in full swing News and Media





As the daylight hours grow longer and warmer weather sets in, construction equipment hits Saskatchewan’s highways. The Saskatchewan government is reminding travelers to keep an eye out for highway construction zones across the province. “The Ministry of Highways has crews working across the province making improvements to our transportation network,” said Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill. “Let’s keep them safe so everyone can get home safely at night. We have a lot of work to do and these slowdowns are only temporary.” Several major construction projects will continue or be completed to improve safety and traffic flow, including: Continued lane crossing and widening on Highway 5 from Saskatoon to Highway 2;

Beginning construction on twinning projects near Rowatt and Corinne on highways 6 and 39 between Regina and Weyburn; AND

Beginning improvements on Highway 15 east of Kenaston between Highways 11 and 2. “Provincial road builders employ close to 30,000 workers, making our industry one of the largest employers in the province, and they’re working to build Saskatchewan,” said Saskatchewan Heavy Construction Association president Shantel Lipp. “We want to remind drivers to be patient and drive carefully as our builders go to work on the roads this season. This will help ensure their safety as well as yours.” “Our members are pleased to be working with our partners at the Ministry of Highways to make strategic improvements to the transportation network,” said Saskatchewan Association of Consulting Engineering Companies Executive Director Bev MacLeod. “These improvements will make the highway system better and safer for all the people of Saskatchewan.” There are plans to upgrade another 1,000 kilometers (km) of highways, for a total of more than 4,600 km of highways upgraded over the past four years. Improvements this year include: 230 km of re-asphalting;

300 km of medium treatments, such as microsurfacing;

340 km of pavement closure;

115 km of thin membrane surfacing (TMS) and rural highway improvements; AND

35 km gravel rehabilitation. Highways will also invest $62.8 million to repair or rebuild 14 bridges and replace more than 100 culverts across the province. Important bridge projects include: Replacing the Montreal River Bridge on Highway 2 near Weyakwin; AND

Rehabilitation of the Highway 6 bridge over the Regina Ring Road for northbound traffic into the city. A weekly highway construction update is published on Saskatchewan.ca to provide drivers with the latest details on ongoing projects to help plan safe and efficient travel. If you are planning to travel, check the highway hotline at saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline, which provides up-to-date information on construction, emergency road closures, the status of ferries, barges and other road activity. Information is also available by calling 5-1-1. The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $12 billion in highway infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 19,400 kilometers of Saskatchewan highways. -30- For more information, contact: Steve Shaheen

highway

Saskatoon

Phone: 306-260-9159

Email: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2023/may/17/highway-construction-season-gets-into-full-swing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos