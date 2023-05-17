News from our partners: Solar farm enables community grants of nearly 100,000





Related topics: Climate change / environment / Economic growth / Partner organizations News from our partners Shropshire and Telford Community Energy Shropshire community projects have benefited from nearly £100,000 in funding thanks to grants created by a county solar farm. Twemlows Solar Farm on the edge of Whitchurch – which has a capacity of 10MW and can power up to 3,300 homes – has made 91,634 available for community projects since it was set up in 2015, new figures show. Now one of the organizations managing the grants is preparing to take over the community-owned solar farm to help it continue to support community and environmental projects. Community benefit society Shropshire and Telford Community Energy (STCE) is working on a share offer for the Prees Heath solar farm, which is expected to launch later this year. Dave Green, of STCE, said he was delighted with the success of the Twemlows Community Benefit Funds: There are two Twemlows Community Benefit Funds. One is for each community project within 15 miles of the site which is distributed by Shropshires Community Resource. The other STCE manages the financing of energy-related schemes throughout the county. The benefits we have been able to bring to groups across the county have been enormous. We’ve funded solar panels on community halls, helped a church group buy community kitchen equipment and funded energy upgrade work at Lee Brockhurst Village Hall. Other schemes that have benefited include: Whitchurch Blackberry Fair. The fair, which has been supported by STCE and the Twemlows fund for several years, takes on the whole community and makes the whole town a stage. STCE’s support included sponsoring the Pedal Roundabout.

Park Lane Centre, Woodside, Telford. The center was helped to fit a rainwater harvesting system and energy-efficient LED lights. Manager Jacqui Idiens said: We wanted the children to have a hands-on experience of resource conservation, so collecting rainwater to water their seeds and plants is a perfect lesson for them. LED lights will make a small but significant reduction in the centers’ operating costs.

Lightfoot Enterprises. Lightfoot was supported with grants to conduct home energy surveys to improve efficiency and reduce bills. Sharon Pickering, from Little Wenlock, had a survey conducted by Jeremy Brignell-Thorp. She said: My house in the Old School House is a real challenge for heating and energy saving. Solid walls, poor insulation, no gas or oil, just a log and electric stove. Jeremy certainly knew his subject and helped me navigate through the various options to make my home more energy efficient. Grants have also been awarded to Longnor Village Hall, for attic and floor insulation, Shrewsbury United Reformed Church, for a secondary glazing project and for solar panels at the Drayton Center Festival in Market Drayton and Harmer Hill Village Hall, near Wem among others . Dave said the value of the community benefit funds could increase dramatically once the share offer is completed and STCE takes ownership of Twemlows: We predict that the Twemlows Community Benefit Fund could be worth around 3 million over the next 18 years. This will enable significant reductions in carbon emissions, as much of it will be directed to energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. It will also continue to have a huge social impact by helping local organizations to save money and provide better facilities. Details of the launch of the stock offering are expected to be announced later this summer. More information about the Community Benefit offer and grants can be found by signing up for the STCE newsletter via its website at https://stcenergy.org.uk/ Written by Be Bold pr Share this page mailto:?subject=News from our partners: Solar farm powers community grants of almost £100,000&body=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.shropshire.gov.uk%2F2023%2F05%2Fsolar-farm-powers-community-grants%2F Share by email

