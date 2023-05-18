BFK Aviation expands in Africa, plans international growth

When two of sub-Saharan Africa’s most prominent business aviation concerns announced a joint venture in Guyana in March, the industry took notice. Both companies saw their domestic performance decline, and international expansion seemed the next logical step.

“We came across an opportunity in South Africa, a project we were working on since early 2022,” said Dawit Lemma, CEO of Krimson Aviation. AIN. As a ground transportation specialist, Krimson needed a flight services partner.

The market in Guyana is witnessing an oil, gas and petroleum (OGP) boom. “We saw an opportunity to use our expertise to provide ground services to OGP operators,” said Lemma. “The local operator there, Xen Aviation, was interested not only in ground handling but also in flight operations. That’s when my thoughts turned to Bestfly.”

Lemma saw an area of ​​common interest, given Bestfly’s status as a major stakeholder in Angola’s oil and gas support. “We are very familiar with Bestfly’s capabilities on the continent,” he said.

said Nuno Pereira, managing director of Bestfly AIN his five-year expansion plan had gone as far as Angola could to date. “We wanted to keep growing,” he said. “The Bestfly-Krimson partnership—now the Guyanese company BFK Aviation—was a no-brainer because, in reality, Bestfly is creating a series of joint ventures and partnerships around the world that include but are not limited to the Caribbean, Europe. -Europe, Europe in West Africa and other areas such as Dubai and the Middle East.

“It was a very good opportunity to integrate our growth strategy. This is why we decided to continue and expand Bestfly’s footprint in Guyana in partnership with our Ethiopian colleagues. It is essentially a South-South approach, ultimately expanding to support local African leaders in the aviation industry.

Although the initial target is South Africa, the expansion will almost certainly affect business aviation in Africa, where both partners are experienced hands. Pereira held the role of vice-president of the African Business Aviation Association (AfBAA) for five years, while Lemma was the long-time representative of AfBAA’s Ethiopian chapter and is now its international director. In addition to focusing on the business aviation hotspots of South Africa, Nigeria and Morocco, the two men are seen as leaders in the rest of Africa.

Pereira said BFK’s emphasis was not only on OGP, but also on regional scheduled services, maintenance, ground handling, FBO and cargo handling – all dependent on ground requirements and capacity. It will also move into capacity building, training and consultation. “We’re not going in as an extractor,” he said. “We are coming in as a contributor or builder to the aviation sector and the community at large.”

FBK’s target is emerging markets, since it comes from a continent that is full of them, Lemma said. “Getting into other emerging markets is, if not exactly, something we’re good at and successful at,” he said. “Anywhere that is difficult to operate, or difficult for us, is a business opportunity. The ecosystem we are trying to develop at BFK should and can be applied to any emerging market: South America, Southeast Asia and Africa. Why not Europe? Why not Eastern Europe, for example?”

Both companies are thriving on their home turf. In 2022, Krimson saw its customer base, revenue and number of flights all increase by at least 40 percent. “It’s the right trajectory,” Lemma said. “Krimson is very much on the plateau where we can expand, not only geographically, but in services, because our business model is very limited. For all intents and purposes, we are intermediaries: we take requests from customers and find a third party that can fulfill it.”

The company’s eight-year expansion plan through 2030 includes a shift from subcontractor and broker services to fulfillment. “Besides BFK, we are also looking to consolidate our presence in the region – making the Horn of Africa ours. Southern Africa is dominated by South Africa, Central Africa by Bestfly, West Africa by Nigeria and that market, and East Africa by Kenyan market providers. We want to be in the Horn of Africa; we like to go to places where it’s very difficult to operate.”

Krimson’s operations in Djibouti, Eritrea, Somalia and South Sudan are catching up fast with home base numbers in Ethiopia. “We are preparing for that plateau by consolidating our resources and focusing on making the Crimson region of the Horn of Africa our home territory, and moving from being a broker to fulfilling real services with hardware and equipment,” he said.

Lemma continues to maintain that any FBO Krimson sets up will not be in Ethiopia, but that has nothing to do with market size. “The weekend venue only during the African Union summit would justify an FBO,” he said. “Let’s say that the non-competitive or monopolistic nature of market arrangements is still a limiting factor. To be honest with you, Ethiopia has some other operators, but I have not seen any change in 10 years, which means that the private sector is developing.

“It is still a case of war for scraps from the table of our beloved carrier at home, Ethiopian Airlines. As much as I would like to do it, it would take the same amount of energy and resources to set up three FBOs in other African countries as it would to open one FBO here.”

Lemma is studying Ghana, not just with FBOs in mind, but as a West African springboard. “We are in discussion to set up an office there to manage the West African region,” he said. “We think that Ghana is in line with many of our criteria. It is an extremely developing market.

“Ghana will be the first base that we will set up outside of Addis Ababa and this is really to cater to the West African market and opportunities. Ironically, this is a testament to how sometimes the stars align. With Bestfly in Senegal, there is an opportunity for us to own that corridor, that coastline from Ghana all the way west to Senegal and everything in between.”

From its base in Angola, Bestfly has invested in other countries. Last year was another period of growth and its presence is expanding worldwide. In 2021, it acquired WestJet in Portugal as well as TICV’s Cape Verde operation, which now offers scheduled and charter flights as Bestfly Cabo Verde, he said.

More Growth

“In 2022, we increased our fleet to 30 aircraft, in Angola, Cape Verde, Dubai and Congo Brazzaville, where we have permanent operations,” said Lemma. “We also recently saw major growth in our oil and gas operations through the award of Chevron’s Cabinda Gulf Oil Company’s offshore Angola contract.”

In March, Bestfly also announced a partnership in Senegal with local company Dakar Jet Center. It expects operations to be ready by the end of the year, in the same timeframe as Guyana. “It’s already a very strong aviation company,” Pereira said. “We are open to everyone. We have embarked on an expansion strategy that also led us to acquire 50 percent of a ground handling company in Portugal.”

It deployed four fully OGP-compliant Leonardo AW169 helicopters purchased direct from the factory in 2021. It also purchased five more helicopters from Leonardo to be deployed in oil and gas support. The first was delivered in March and went to Senegal to do demonstration flights and static displays.

“On the fixed arm side, we expect to increase our ATR [regional turboprop] fleet between eight and 10, which will include additions to the Cape Verde and BFK fleets, and our operation in Aruba, where we expect to start commercial services in the summer,” said Pereira.

He expects the Embraer 190 fleet to grow to four to six aircraft in the next 18 months, while on the business-jet side he sees the fleet growing to around three large aircraft.

“We are planning to make the Bombardier Globals and Gulfstream G550 the backbone of our business jet fleet, the first of which should be in service by summer,” Periera said. “One thing we are very excited about is that, for the first time, Bestfly, in partnership with Aruba Registry, has a presence this week at EBACE with a G550 in our new colors. The aircraft on static display presents the new product: Bestfly Executive.

Bestfly is beginning to differentiate its brand in the oil and gas and commercial sectors from its business aviation operations. “We also want to reinforce our leadership in ground handling and FBO in Angola, as well as our plans in Cape Verde, Senegal and other jurisdictions that are too early to call now,” he concluded.