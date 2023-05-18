UK water companies offer apology and 10 billion investment for sewage spills | Pollution

Water companies have apologized for repeated sewage spills and pledged to invest 10 billion this decade in a bid to quell public anger over pollution in seas and rivers.

Companies will triple their existing investment plans to inject funds into the biggest sewer upgrade since the Victorian era to reduce overflow sewage spills into England’s waterways.

Industry body Water UK said the plans would reduce the number of overflow incidents by up to 140,000 each year by 2030, compared to 2020.

Environment Agency figures earlier this year showed there were a total of 301,091 sewage spills in 2022, an average of 824 a day.

Spending on more than 350,000 miles of sewers comes on top of $3.1 billion being spent between 2020 and 2025.

Shareholders in the water companies will finance the investments first. However, the costs will be reimbursed by customers through unspecified increases in their bills set by regulators, in a move that threatens to put further pressure on household costs.

The investment will see new facilities built to retain rainwater, increased capacity for sewage treatment works, measures to reduce rainfall entering sewers and fixing poorly connected pipes from properties.

An online center will be launched next year, which will provide the public with almost live information on floods and the condition of rivers and coastal waters. The companies also pledged to support up to 100 communities in creating new protected swimming water.

The move comes after strong criticism of water companies from politicians and activists.

Water UK, which represents 25 companies across the UK, apologized and said the public was right to be upset about the current quality of our rivers and beaches.

There have been calls for bigger fines for breaking environmental laws and the Environment Agency has even suggested that water company bosses should be jailed for serious pollution.

Ruth Kelly, chair of Water UK, said: The message from the water and sanitation industry today is clear: we are sorry. More should have been done to tackle the issue of spills sooner and the public is right to be upset about the current quality of our rivers and beaches.

We’ve listened, and we have an unprecedented plan to begin fixing it. This problem cannot be solved overnight, but we are determined to do everything we can to transform our rivers and seas into the way we all want to see them.

Britain’s privatized water and sewerage companies paid out 1.4 billion in dividends in 2022, up from 540 million a year earlier. Annual bonuses paid to water company executives rose by 20% in 2021, as water utility bosses paid themselves 24.8 million, including 14.7 million in bonuses, benefits and incentives, in 2021-2022.

Last week, the chief executives of Yorkshire Water and Thames Water and the owner of South West Water refused their bonuses in recognition of public anger over companies dumping sewage into Britain’s rivers.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said: This apology and plan simply does not go far enough. For years water companies have arrogantly dismissed public fears of damage to rivers, lakes and coastlines from sewage discharges.