International
Mexico issues first non-binary passport on International Day Against Homophobia
Mexico issued its first non-binary passport on Wednesday in honor of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, which is observed every year on May 17.
The passport was issued in Naucalpan, a municipality north of Mexico City, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard confirmed on Twitter. Ebrard called the case “a big step for people’s freedom and dignity.”
The passport was issued to Ociel Baena, Mexican Foreign Ministry said. The ceremony was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and various other officials, including Salma Luévano Luna, one of Mexico’s first trans federal legislators.
“Within #DiaContraLaLGTBIphobia, we stand by our support for sexual diversity. All rights must be guaranteed for all identities. No more hate speech; diversity enriches and flourishes,” the Foreign Ministry tweeted on the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.
Ministry employees commemorated the day in more than 40 countries and American states with flags and signs video on the ministry’s TikTok page.
More than a dozen countries allow nonbinary documents at the national level, Human Rights Watch said in February. The US State Department began offering an “X” (or unspecified) gender option on identity documents April 2022.
The State Department first predicted the change afterward Dana Zzyym, an intersex and nonbinary Colorado resident, filed a federal lawsuit in 2016. The activist and U.S. Navy veteran sued after years of lobbying the State Department to provide an “X” gender marker option on U.S. passport applications. Zzyym, who was identified by Lambda Legal in their lawsuit, TAKE the first passport of this type in October 2021.
Mexico will begin issuing non-binary passports at its consulates and embassies in the US, Canada and the rest of the world in July, the ministry said.
Nicole Sganga contributed reporting.
Sources
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/mexico-first-non-binary-passport-international-day-against-homophobia/
