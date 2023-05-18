New funding for farmers to protect the English landscape

Farmers and landowners will receive funding and support for projects to create new habitats for wildlife, help protected areas and boost efforts to achieve net zero, alongside sustainable food production, it has confirmed. government today (Thursday May 18).

Building on the success of the first round of the scheme launched last yearfarmers and land managers will be able to compete for a share of the initial $15 million in development funding, with significantly more investment in the coming years as projects move from development to delivery.

This will help them collaborate and work in partnership to protect and enhance England’s landscapes, delivering environmental benefits on a massive scale, supporting farmers to deliver their world-renowned produce.

The second round of the scheme will support up to 25 projects which will be administered by Natural England and the Environment Agency, the main delivery partners of the scheme. Projects will be selected based on their environmental and social impact, value for money and suitability for the scheme. In addition, for the first time, we have introduced a food production criterion, which will be used to ensure that future projects take into account food production and mitigate any negative impacts on this, where possible .

It will focus on projects of at least 500 hectares which may include landscape-scale projects that create and enhance forests, including tropical rainforests, peatlands, nature reserves and protected sites such as ancient forests, wetlands and swamps. salty.

Secretary of State for Food and Agriculture Thrse Coffey said:

Landscape Recovery is one of our three Environmental Land Management schemes providing funding and support for farmers in England through the biggest change in a generation.

The scheme is already supporting 22 inspiring landscape-scale projects across England with development funding and the second round will help more farmers and land managers take collective action by engaging in commissioned projects that will make a real difference to achieving net zero and supporting valuable habitats. continuing to support sustainable food production.

The projects selected for the first round last year are demonstrating how food production and environmental distribution can go hand in hand. On the Somerset and Dorset border, the River Ax Landscape Recovery project is bringing together 23 farmers, smallholders and landowners, including dairy, beef, sheep and arable farms, to restore a 23.6km stretch of the upper river. The project will support regenerative agriculture and extensive grazing on land adjacent to the river corridor to reduce widespread pollution, phosphates and sediments entering the river, enabling cleaner water to flow.

Funding for Landscape Recovery will be provided by the Government’s £2.4bn annual investment in the farming sector, which is guaranteed for the rest of this Parliament, with every penny of cuts in direct payments to farmers reinvested back into farming.

Dr Tony Juniper, Chair of Natural England, said:

Agriculture has a major role to play in nature’s recovery, ensuring that a thriving natural world is at the heart of sustainable food production. Landscape Recovery encourages farmers and land managers to transform Nature at a landscape scale and Natural England will use its advice and relationships to support them every step of the way.

I hope that through this scheme more farmers and land managers will join forces, making significant progress towards nature’s statutory objectives and providing the food and public goods our society depends on.

Alan Lovell, chairman of the Environment Agency, said:

Welcome to the second round of the Landscape Recovery scheme, which is a key opportunity for farmers and land managers who want to focus more specifically on ambitious land use change and habitat restoration.

The first round of projects, only starting in September 2022, are already showing great promise, such as the River Ax project in Devon supported by the Environment Agency to improve Ax habitats and water quality.

This second round of Landscape Recovery will take us further on the path to becoming a nation that is resilient to climate change and rich in ecological diversity.

This new round builds on the success of the first round of the scheme last year, which was overwhelmed with high quality applications. The 22 projects selected for the first round focus on recovering and restoring England’s threatened native species and restoring England’s streams and rivers by improving water quality, increasing biodiversity and adapting to climate change.

Farmers and land managers, including upland tenants and farmers, are at the heart of all projects. They will work closely together to deliver a range of environmental benefits to farmland and rural landscapes. This includes creating and improving habitats from chalk streams and temperate rainforests to wetlands and wetlands, restoring over 600 km of rivers and protecting at least 263 species, such as .

Projects range from the Three Dales project in Yorkshire – where a consortium of ten farmers, landowners and conservation organizations led by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust are aiming to restore a large area of ​​the West Yorkshire Dales Highlands, creating habitats for species including the black chicken. curlews and ouzel rings at the Darent Valley Farmers Group in Kent, which is seeing farmers join forces with Kent Wildlife Trustand more local organizations to carry out chalk stream restoration in the Kent Downs Area of ​​Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The Landscape Recovery Program is one of the government’s three new Environmental Land Management schemes, along with Sustainable Farming Incentives and Countryside Care.

The EU’s Common Agricultural Policy disproportionately rewarded the biggest farms, with 50% of payments going to the biggest 10% of beneficiaries, which was not fair or sustainable for our shared long-term goals to protect the role dual role of farmers as food producers and stewards of our products. national environment.

Outside the EU, our new system sees payments made fairly to all farmers in return for their actions, designed in partnership with industry and tailored to the specific interests of British farmers.