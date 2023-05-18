KU Law is ranked #40 overall by US News & World Report and #18 for public law schools





The biggest gainer here was Kansas, which climbed 27 spots in the 2024 law school rankings, moving the school into the Top 50. On the Law LAWRENCE – Recently released US News & World Report rankings place KU Law among the top 40 law schools in the nation and top 20 among public law schools, the highest ranking ever for the law school in both categories. Compared to last year, KU Law rose 27 places in the overall ranking and 14 places among public law schools. US News & World Report annually ranks law schools on a variety of factors, including employment outcomes, student enrollment metrics, and survey results from law school judges, attorneys, and faculty. KU Laws’ rise in the rankings coincides with two changes US News & World Report made to its methodology this year. First, the methodology significantly increased the weight given to employment outcomes. KU Law’s Class of 2021 had outstanding employment results with 94.9% of the class finding in-demand full-time, long-term or JD advantage positions, the 8th highest rate nationwide. Second, US News & World Report no longer includes measures of per-student spending, a category that historically undermined affordable law schools like KU Law. For the past decade, KU Law has focused its attention on outcomes that are relevant to student employability and bar passage rates. At the same time, KU Law has maintained a faculty of outstanding teachers and nationally recognized scholars, noted KU Law Dean Stephen Mazza. Student results are more important to us than overall rankings. That being said, this annual increase is a testament to the work of KU Law students, staff and faculty. Our Office of Career Services is second to none in helping our students prepare for their careers. And while alumni giving is not directly included in the rankings, the generosity of our alumni base has allowed KU Law to provide an exceptional level of student support compared to most other schools. Last fall, KU Law was ranked the #13 best value law school in the United States. This ranking, published by National Jurist magazine, includes four categories of statistics: employment outcomes, bar passage rates, tuition and average student debt load. Schools with low tuition and student debt loads are rewarded in the best value rankings. See related story at Lawrence Journal-World.

