Chemours collaborates with the Discovery World | museum News, Sports, Jobs





PARKERSBURG – Chemours Co. has awarded a $350,000 multi-year STEM education grant to the Discovery World on Market children’s museum. The grant is through Chemours’ Vibrant Communities initiative and will be supported by volunteers from Chemours’ Washington Works site in Parkersburg. “Discovery World on Market is very excited about this opportunity to develop the next generation of learners, thinkers and creators with this investment from Chemours Co.” said Wendy Shriver, executive director of Discovery World on Market. “We look forward to working with their employees to provide fun and hands-on STEM learning at the museum.” Exhibits include the Ball Factory, where a central climbing structure provides children with a graded series of safe but challenging physical obstacles and kinetic ball activities around that take inspiration from factory processes. A River Adventure exhibit offers children imaginative play and STEM activities, a Makerspace area offers the opportunity for children to work together on projects while sharing ideas, equipment and knowledge and a Design Studio that encourages problem solving with a range of materials, creative platforms and testing apparatus. As a hands-on entry point to STEM concepts as well as experimentation and design thinking, the activities guide young visitors through creative and technical processes while offering authentic encounters with materials, tools and technology. The Chemours grant will provide admission for underserved children and their families to experience all the museum has to offer and will also provide Chemours funding and volunteers for Science Saturdays, when children and visitors of all ages will be introduced with STEM concepts in a fun and engaging way. practical way. Science Saturdays will be similar in format to the Fun with Science Chemours program volunteers present at area schools. “Investing our time, talents and resources and supporting the communities where we live, play and work is part of our Corporate Responsibility Commitment.” said Sierra Gard, Chemours community engagement leader at Washington Works. “Everyone on our team at Chemours’ Washington Works is excited about this opportunity to partner with the Discovery World Museum and share their love of STEM with the next generation of problem solvers.” Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

