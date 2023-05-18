Biden canceled a trip to Papua New Guinea. The White House is on the defensiveExBulletin







Jess Rapfogel/AP The White House is defending its decision to cancel President Biden’s plans to visit the tiny Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea and key ally Australia stops aimed at demonstrating US leadership in defying China. Biden is still traveling to Japan to talk with G-7 leaders about the war in Ukraine and strengthening the global economy. But he is cutting the rest of the trip short because he said he must return to Washington to finish talks with congressional leaders on a deal to raise the debt ceiling. The United States could run out of money to pay its bills as early as June 1. Defaulting on its debts would send the economy into recession, and Biden has said his top priority was to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Papua New Guinea had declared a national holiday in honor of Biden’s visit, which would be the first ever by a sitting US president. China’s President Xi Jinping has been there and China has invested a lot of money in projects for the island nations. Biden’s top national security aide was asked whether the decision underscored his message in the region. But Jake Sullivan said the concerns were overblown. “The final extension of the negotiations on the debt limit or on the budget cannot be done at a later date and this default cannot be postponed. But the trip can be postponed,” he said, noting that Biden has already invited the prime minister of Australia for a state visit and will also host Pacific Island leaders at the White House later this year. Sullivan cited a long list of Indo-Pacific leaders with whom Biden has met recently as a demonstration of US commitment to the region and the defense pact the UK and Australia will offer Australia. nuclear powered submarines. “I think there’s a degree of dramatic overstatement in saying that postponing a visit to Australia and PNG speaks to the fundamentals of American diplomacy at this time,” Sullivan said.

