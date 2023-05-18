Ecuador’s president dissolves congress ahead of possible impeachmentExBulletin

International
The president of Ecuador has dissolved congress and is now running the country by decree. The risky political move came within days of his possible impeachment.
AILSA CHANG, host:
Today, Ecuador’s president dissolved Congress just days before legislative opponents prepared to impeach him. In a national broadcast, President Guillermo Lasso said he had no choice but to rule by decree.
(ARCHIVED SOUND RECORDING)
PRESIDENT GUILLERMO LASSO: (Speaking Spanish).
CHANG: He’s saying there, “this is not just a democratic decision. It was a constitutional decision.”
For more, we’re joined now by NPR’s South America correspondent Carrie Kahn. Hey, Carrie.
CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: Hello.
CHANG: OK, so Lasso is now just at the top of the country. How, how is he able to do that? How did he manage to take power from the opposition Congress so quickly?
KAHN: He invoked this previously unused measure in the Constitution to dissolve Congress and rule by decree. He says he had no choice because the country was ungovernable with such an obstructionist Congress dominated by his opposition parties. This clause is called muerte cruzada. And loosely translated, it just means mutual death…
CHANG: Wow.
KAHN: …Since, with this option, both President Lasso and the legislature would have to face elections. And the president says he will call for them to happen immediately, and he must do so under the Constitution. The army and national police, which are blocking lawmakers from entering the National Assembly, have pledged their support for Lasso and the plan.
CHANG: And Lasso was ready to be blamed, right? Tell us why.
KAHN: The opposition looked like they had the votes to impeach him and his ouster could be as early as this week. The accusations are a bit false. Opponents say that he allowed corruption to happen and it was dereliction of duty, doing nothing to stop the corruption, that is what can be blamed. It is about a state oil contract that happened many years ago. Lasso denies any wrongdoing, but the former conservative banker is not known in Ecuador at the moment.
CHANG: Okay, I mean, will new elections solve Ecuador’s political problems?
KAHN: Look, Ecuador has seen a terrible rise in crime recently, as organized crime gangs – drug gangs – have been fighting for territory. The country is now a new transit hub for traffic from Mexican drug cartels that have moved there and use the ports mainly to ship drugs to Europe. I spoke with Sebastian Hurtado – he is a political consultant with the Profitas group – in Quito today. He says the political impasse between Lasso and the opposition needed some sort of resolution as nothing was being done.
SEBASTIAN HURTADO: Having early elections, although it can be really divisive, we hope that in the end, it can offer a new political scenario that looks better than the one we are living now.
KAHN: He sounds pretty optimistic there…
CHANG: Yes.
KAHN: …But he says the next few weeks are going to be very difficult. The largest and most powerful indigenous federation in the country – they are staunch opponents of Lasso – have now called him a dictator and vowed to oppose his rule by decree.
CHANG: I mean, I have to say, Carrie, it seems like we’ve seen a lot of political turmoil in South America lately. Is what’s happening in Ecuador part of a larger trend, do you think?
KAHN: There was a lot of unrest in Brazil earlier this year and in Peru, the situation continues there, now in Ecuador. I put this question to Will Freeman. He’s a fellow and Latin American expert at the Council on Foreign Relations — you know, does this situation in Ecuador — mean trouble for democracy in the region? He said that opposition parties throughout this hemisphere are pushing democratic practices to the limit.
WILL FREEMAN: These democratic tools – checks and balances, impeachment trials – sometimes being used for anti-democratic purposes – that’s very dangerous.
KAHN: We will have to see how quickly democracy will be restored in Ecuador with these new elections, which are expected in 3 to 4 months.
CHANG: This is NPR’s Carrie Kahn speaking to us from her base in Rio de Janeiro. Thank you so much, Carrie.
KAHN: You’re welcome.

