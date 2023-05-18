International
Guillermo Lasso: Ecuador’s president, facing looming impeachment vote, dissolves country’s national assembly
CNN
–
Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso, who was facing an imminent impeachment vote, has triggered a constitutional clause to dissolve the government, a politically fraught move that could spark protests with the country already dealing with a fragile security situation .
The Ecuadorian leader invoked a procedure known as mutual death, where the opposition-led National Assembly is dissolved and early elections will be called, according to a decree published on the presidency’s website.
The presidents decision to decide the cross of death meaning Lasso can rule by decree until elections are held for a new president and legislature. The election will take place within the next 90 days, according to the president of Ecuador’s Electoral Council, Diana Atamaint.
Calls for Lasso’s resignation have grown louder in recent months as the country has been gripped by a cost-of-living crisis and high rates of criminal violence.
But the mutual death notice has halted impeachment proceedings against Lasso in the National Assembly, which began yesterday. Lawmakers had accused the President of interfering in the negotiation of a maritime contract related to the export of petroleum products. He has denied all the charges and claims that they are politically motivated.
Lasso said his order for early elections was the best decision to pave the way for hope. He argued that his decision was the way to stop political confrontation in the country, adding that the crisis cost Ecuador millions of dollars.
This is a new moment for optimism. Let’s build a better future for Ecuador, he told the nation in a speech on Wednesday.
This is a democratic decision not only because it is constitutional, but also allows you to decide your future, said Lasso.
Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, who is a leader of the leftist opposition, said on Twitter that Lasso’s move was illegal, but also a great opportunity to get rid of Lasso, his government, and his rentier assembly members, and retake the country.
Ecuador’s opposition and the influential federation of indigenous organizations have previously promised mass protests if Lasso decides death cross
Lasso is beset by high-profile corruption scandals, criminal investigations, an impeachment trial, a crumbling security situation and record low approval ratings, Guillaume Long, a former foreign minister for Ecuador in Correa’s government, told CNN. . Dissolving Ecuador’s congress is a reckless move by a weakened and discredited president.
Members of Ecuador’s National Police were seen standing guard outside the building that houses the country’s National Assembly following Lasso’s announcement. The police said they were guarding the premises to ensure the safety of citizens and public order.
The head of the Joint Command of the Ecuadorian Armed Forces, Nelson Proano told Ecuadorian citizens that Lasso’s decision was constitutional and must be respected. He added that this country will not accept any attempt to disrupt the constitutional order and democracy through violence.
It is normal for the armed forces and police in South American countries to issue a statement of support for a current government in crisis to prevent rumors of a coup.
The president has seen his political capital decline in recent months. On Sunday, opposition lawmaker Virgilio Saquicela was re-elected as president of the Assembly with 96 votes while the Lassos coalition holds 25 seats in the legislative chamber, a scenario that could give the opposition a chance to get enough votes to approve the impeachment.
Will Freeman, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, said that the application of the cross of death it would absolutely cause instability.
Lasso is too unpopular to capitalize on the impression that he’s overridden checks and balances to finally get anything done, he told CNN, ahead of Wednesday’s announcement.
|
