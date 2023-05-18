Ukraine wheat deal extended for 2 months, helping ease global food crisisExBulletin



change the subtitles Andrew Kravchenko/AP

Andrew Kravchenko/AP

A deal that allows Ukrainian wheat exports to be transported across the Black Sea to help alleviate global hunger has been extended for two months just a day before it was due to expire, overcoming threats by Russia to pull out of the deal.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday the extension of the United Nations-backed Black Sea Grain Initiative, which aims to alleviate global hunger.

“I have good news,” Erdogan said in a statement. “With the efforts of our country, the support of our Russian friends and the contribution of our Ukrainian friends, the Black Sea Grains Initiative has been extended for another two months.

“May it be useful for the whole world,” added Erdogan, who is seeking re-election in the May 28 runoff.

Russian and Ukrainian government officials also confirmed the extension of the agreement.

Russia complains that the deal does not hamper its shipments

Russia has repeatedly threatened to pull out of the nearly 10-month-old deal over complaints that it is failing to fulfill a promise to free up Russian agricultural exports that Moscow says are blocked by Western sanctions. While food and garbage are not under sanctions, Russia says sanctions-related restrictions on its banks, transit and insurance make trade unsustainable.

“Moscow agreed to the extension of the grain agreement, given that it is relying on solving problems with the Russian part of the agreement,” the Russian ambassador to the UN. Vassily Nebenzia told reporters.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said “distortion” in the agreement should be “fixed at maximum speed.”

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Kubrakov, who serves as Ukraine’s deputy prime minister and minister of development and infrastructure, said in Facebook the agreement has been extended until July 18.

“The world will continue to receive Ukrainian goods, thanks to the efforts of our partners, Turkey and the UN,” he wrote.

But he said Russia must stop using food “as a weapon and for blackmail”.

Wheat for the poorest countries

The UN and Turkey brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July last year to help ease the global food crisis and boost food prices worsened by the war in Ukraine.

The crisis worsened with Russia’s naval blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, preventing key Ukrainian exports such as wheat and sunflower oil from reaching world markets.

Russia, on the other hand, complained that Ukraine had heavily mined the waters of the Black Sea, making trade and transit impossible.

Under the agreement, ships from both sides can use a humanitarian maritime corridor before facing inspections at a UN center in Turkey.

of says the UN the initiative has enabled the delivery of more than 30 million metric tons of grain and other food, much of it to poor and developing countries.

Ukraine is traditionally a major grain exporter and has relied on exports to keep its economy afloat during the war.

of United States AND head of the United Nations they said they welcome the extension of the agreement.

The accord was a rare and tenuous diplomatic achievement amid a conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions and anchored the global economy.

Russia briefly suspended its participation in the agreement last October after what Moscow claimed was a Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea fleet that originated in waters inside the humanitarian zone.

Authorities in Kiev and their Western allies denied the allegation and accused Moscow of trying to sabotage the deal and “weaponize” food exports.

Ukraine has also accused Russian inspectors on the Bosphorus in Turkey blocked inspections or refused to carry them out, causing a back-up of container ships there. Moscow has denied this.

Charles Maynes reported from Moscow and Joanna Kakissis reported from Dnipro, Ukraine. Peter Kenyon contributed reporting from Istanbul.